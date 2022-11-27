Holiday Happenings (Nov. 27)

Events

Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest signups, through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and to vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. To participate, your display must be within the Albany city limits. You must email a picture of your completed light display to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 5, along with your name, full street address, title of your display, email address and phone number. Keep your light display on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, or longer if you like. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit online. Visit or call one of the district ranger offices to purchase a permit in person or over the phone. Permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Visit avenzamaps.com or use the Avenza Maps app to download the free Central Coast Ranger District Forest Products Map or the Hebo Ranger District Forest Products Map. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It's the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday Super Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chateau Bianca, 17485 OR-22, Dallas. The biggest wine sale of the year, featuring deals and discounts. Information: WetzelEstate.com.

Christmas Storybook Land scene setup event, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cascade Pavilion, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Many hands are needed to unpack barrels and scenery from 11 semi-trailers and create 140 scenes. All volunteers are welcome, especially families and teens. Dress warmly. Community service validation forms are available. Lunch is provided. No registration needed, just check-in at the door. Information: 541-928-4656.

First Sunday of Advent worship service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, both in person and online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. This week’s theme will be “God’s Promised Day Can’t Wait (Hope Can’t Wait),” based on Isaiah 2:1-5 and Psalm 122. These texts speak of God’s promised day — a day when wars end, swords are beaten into plowshares and spears become pruning hooks. On the First Sunday of Advent, the congregation will focus on the need to hold onto hope, to continue dreaming of and reaching for God’s promised day, where there will be peace, and all will know love. How does unrelenting hope change us? How does it change our world?

Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance, noon to 6:30 p.m. Springhill Cellars, 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. Vocalist Just Lōnna will perform from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Cover charge; $5 per person per day at the door. Admission includes a free tasting for those 21 or over. Those 15 or under plus anyone wearing lederhosen or a dirndl will be admitted free.

Holiday open house, noon to 5 p.m., Compton Family Winery, 810 Applegate St., Philomath. Choose from two tasting flights of award-winning wines.

Open house, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Seated tastings outdoors on a heated front porch and under the tasting room canopy. Tasting fee: flight of four wines, $10; fight of six wines, $15; flight of nine wines, $20; flight of all wines, $25. Reservations required; visit bit.ly/3V3QqMA. For parties greater than six, call 541-424-2478.

Annual Fall Salmon Walk and Herbal Dinner, 1 p.m., Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Come experience this event when the salmon come back to their spawning grounds, then feast on a six-course homemade herbal dinner from appetizers to dessert. The day will start at 1 p.m. with appetizers and beverages (you can bring your own wine with no corking fee), followed by a walkabout at 1:45 p.m. to see the salmon spawning in nearby streams and hear details of the Thyme Garden's restoration projects. Come back from the walk at 2:30 p.m. and warm up with a cup of seasonal soup. A winter salad of locally grown greens with your choice of specialty dressings and homemade breads and spreads will precede the main course of wild-caught sockeye salmon. Dessert will be served at 3:45 p.m. alongside coffee or spiced apple cider. The gift shop will be open after the event. The dinner and walk are $45 per person. Reservations are required and nonrefundable. Tickets: https://www.thymegarden.com/event-details-registration/fall-salmon-celebration-indoor-dinner-saturday-sunday.

Open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Broadley Vineyards, 265 S. Fifth St., Monroe. Sample new releases, enjoy a last chance to taste pre-release wines, and savor the Family Club blend. There'll be small bites to pair with their wines. Take home a Riedel Pinot Noir glass and take advantage of case discounts and big bottle offers. Admission: $20 per person. Club members get in free with three friends or family members. Information: www.BroadleyVineyards.com.

Advent organ recital, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Beverly Ratajak will open the series with noels by Cesar Franck and Claude Balbastre; settings of “Lo, How a Rose” by Johannes Brahms and Max Drischner; settings of familiar carols by Wilbur Held and Robert J. Powell; “Pastorale” from Handel’s Messiah; and a setting of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by the late Corvallis organist Beatrice A. Miller. The concerts are free; children are welcome. The recitals will be played on the church’s 1985 M.P. Möller pipe organ, the largest instrument of its kind in the mid-valley, with four manuals and nearly 4,000 pipes. Information: www.albanymethodist.org, info@albanymethodist.org or 541-928-3505. The recitals will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.

Giving Opportunities

Holly Jolly online auction, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fundraiser for the children served by ABC House. Information: www.betterunite.com/hollyjollyonlineauction.

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, has a giving tree for Trillium Family Services to help approximately 50 teenagers. Bring a purchased, unwrapped item and postcard back to the nursery by Dec. 8.

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave.; both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.