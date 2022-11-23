Holiday Happenings (Nov. 23)

Giving Opportunities

Holly Jolly online auction, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fundraiser for the children served by ABC House. Information: www.betterunite.com/hollyjollyonlineauction.

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, has a giving tree for Trillium Family Services to help approximately 50 teenagers. Bring a purchased, unwrapped item and postcard back to the nursery by Dec. 8.

Northwest Financial Group, LLC, 310 NE Seventh St. in Corvallis, is partnering with Vina Moses Center in a Holiday Giving Tree to provide families in Benton County with holiday joy. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the office. If you prefer to provide a requested gift, Northwest Financial has individual tags on its office tree. Donations are due by Dec. 9.

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave.; both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Events

Ongoing

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit online. Visit or call one of the district ranger offices to purchase a permit in person or over the phone. Permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Visit avenzamaps.com or use the Avenza Maps app to download the free Central Coast Ranger District Forest Products Map or the Hebo Ranger District Forest Products Map. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It's the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association will hold its fifth annual ornament hunt from Friday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Sunrisers Kiwanis Club Holiday Pie Sale, noon to 5:30 p.m., Kiwanis Pie Trailer, parking lot, Miller Paint, 1405 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Large selection of frozen ready-to-bake pies and cobblers and frozen oven-free cream pies, prepared by Willamette Valley Pie Company. All proceeds will be reinvested in Kiwanis’ local youth programs.

Wine tastings, noon to 5 p.m., Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth. Everything on their flight will be open for tasting, including their Viognier dessert wine, Bijou. Pick up a bottle of pinot noir for your turkey, or a bottle of dessert wine to go with your pecan pie. Information: www.EmersonVineyards.com.

Thanksgiving Eve worship, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. All are invited to a worship service of gratitude for God's many gifts, followed by sharing fellowship over refreshments. Information: 541-757-1600.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24

Corvallis Turkey Trot 5K & 10K and Little Gobblers 1K, 8 a.m., Crystal Lake Sports Fields, 100 SE Fischer Lane. Build a hearty appetite for your Thanksgiving feast by participating in this family-friendly event. Runners, walkers, children in strollers and dogs on leashes are all welcome on this fun run. Routes will take you through Crystal Lake Sports Fields and Willamette Park. All ages. The 10K begins at 8 a.m. Registration: $45. The 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. (walkers line up in the back). Registration: $45. The Little Gobbler 1K begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $18. Parent Trotters can fun run and/or walk with their child for free with their child's registration. Visit www.OACTurkeyTrot.com or www.CorvallisOregon.gov for more information and to register.

Friday, Nov. 25

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to head outside the day after Thanksgiving. Popularly known as “Green Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving has become a tradition in recent years. Oregon state parks will once again waive day-use parking fees on that day at the 24 parks that are open and that charge for parking. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26

#OptOutside the two days after Thanksgiving and make fishing part of your plans with friends and family. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon on Friday and Saturday. No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days. Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish for free. All other fishing regulations apply.

Monroe Community Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 S. Fifth St. Featuring local artists selling a wide variety of handicrafts. Kick off your holiday season by shopping locally and supporting community artists. Parking and admission are free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1177159296302906.

Annual Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chateau Bianca, 17485 OR-22, Dallas. Get your holiday shopping done early with a glass of wine in hand. Information: WetzelEstate.com.

Holiday open house, noon to 5 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. Enjoy wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Tasting flights: $15; 50% of the proceeds will benefit local food banks. Information: www.AirlieWinery.com.

Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday Super Sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chateau Bianca, 17485 OR-22, Dallas. The biggest wine sale of the year, featuring deals and discounts. Information: WetzelEstate.com.

Federweisser German Fall Festival and Barn Dance, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, noon till the end of the Oregon State University game Saturday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Springhill Cellars, 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. On Friday, music for the barn dance will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the OSU vs. U of O football game will be shown. On Sunday, vocalist Just Lōnna will perform from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Cover charge; $5 per person per day at the door. Admission includes a free tasting for those 21 or over. Those 15 or under plus anyone wearing lederhosen or a dirndl will be admitted free.

Open house, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Seated tastings outdoors on a heated front porch and under the tasting room canopy. Tasting fee: flight of four wines, $10; fight of six wines, $15; flight of nine wines, $20; flight of all wines, $25. Reservations required; visit bit.ly/3V3QqMA. For parties greater than six, call 541-424-2478.

Holiday open house, noon to 5 p.m., Compton Family Winery, 810 Applegate St., Philomath. Choose from two tasting flights of award-winning wines. Enjoy tasty treats for wine pairing by Moku Chocolate from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday.

Open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Broadley Vineyards, 265 S. Fifth St., Monroe. Sample new releases, enjoy a last chance to taste pre-release wines, and savor the Family Club blend. There'll be small bites to pair with their wines. Take home a Riedel Pinot Noir glass and take advantage of case discounts and big bottle offers. Admission: $20 per person. Club members get in free with three friends or family members. Information: www.BroadleyVineyards.com.