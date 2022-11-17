Holiday Happenings (Nov. 17)

Giving Opportunities

Shoebox gifts: The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is accepting donations of shoebox gifts at local drop-off locations now through Nov. 21. Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world. Individuals, families, churches and groups can fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys such as dolls or soccer balls. During National Collection Week, Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift‑filled shoeboxes at nearly 5,000 drop‑off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Local drop-off locations include Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Lebanon First Assembly, 726 W. Oak St., 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 17; 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21. Learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions and get a Follow Your Box label at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Events

Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery's sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20

Pastega Christmas Display setup, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Solar Barn, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. There are more than 120 pieces and lots of lights to put up by Nov. 28, when the display opens. A two-hour (or longer) donation of time is requested. Volunteers sign up at signupgenius.com or pastegachristmasdisplay.com. Parking is available in the Reservoir Road lot; the gate will be open.

Holiday open house, noon to 5 p.m., Compton Family Winery, 810 Applegate St., Philomath. Choose from two tasting flights of award-winning wines.

Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Holiday Bazaar and Country Store, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Parish Center, St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Handmade crafts, home-baked goods, Country Store with Vintage Boutique. Proceeds will go to parish needs and other charities.

Holiday market, noon to 4 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. Featuring local vendors. Information: www.AirlieWinery.com.

Open house, noon to 5 p.m., Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Road, Monroe. Seated tastings outdoors on a heated front porch and under the tasting room canopy. Tasting fee: flight of four wines, $10; fight of six wines, $15; flight of nine wines, $20; flight of all wines, $25. Reservations required; visit bit.ly/3V3QqMA. For parties greater than six, call 541-424-2478.

Pre-Thanksgiving open house, noon to 5 p.m., Airlie Winery, 15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth. Enjoy wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Tasting flights are $15, with 50% of the proceeds going to benefit local food banks. Information: www.AirlieWinery.com.

Saturday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 23

Sunrisers Kiwanis Club Holiday Pie Sale, noon to 5:30 p.m., Kiwanis Pie Trailer, parking lot, Miller Paint, 1405 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Large selection of frozen ready-to-bake pies and cobblers and frozen oven-free cream pies, prepared by Willamette Valley Pie Company. All proceeds will be reinvested in Kiwanis' local youth programs.