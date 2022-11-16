Holiday Happenings (Nov. 16)

Giving Opportunities

Shoebox gifts: The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is accepting donations of shoebox gifts at local drop-off locations now through Nov. 21. Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world. Individuals, families, churches and groups can fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and toys such as dolls or soccer balls. During National Collection Week, Samaritan’s Purse will collect the gift‑filled shoeboxes at nearly 5,000 drop‑off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Local drop-off locations include Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16 17; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Lebanon First Assembly, 726 W. Oak St., 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99, Corvallis, 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 17; 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21. Learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions and get a Follow Your Box label at samaritanspurse.org/occ.