Holiday Happenings (Jan. 3)

Ongoing

Republic Services will pick up discarded Christmas trees through Friday, Jan. 13. Place your tree at the curb on your regularly scheduled service day for pickup. Trees must be free of flocking, tree stands, ornaments and lights. Trees must also have trunks smaller than 6 inches in diameter. For residents of Adair Village, Corvallis, Philomath, Tangent and rural Benton County: Tree pickup will take place only within city limits.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs. Donations can be sent to PO Box 2669, Lebanon, OR 97355.