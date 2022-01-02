Holiday Happenings (Jan. 2)

Events

Sunday

Oregon State Chapter of FarmHouse Fraternity Christmas tree pick-up, through Jan. 15, Corvallis. Members will collect trees for a $5 donation; all proceeds will benefit Be the Match, a bone marrow registry that every year helps thousands of people diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. For more information or to schedule a pick-up: 503-662-6636 or stablesj@oregonstate.edu.