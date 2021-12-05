Holiday Happenings (Dec. 5)

Events

Sunday

Second Sunday of Advent service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis (masks required) and https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live. This Advent season, the congregation invites local residents to "Draw Near to God" by leaning into wonder, truth, justice and one another. This Sunday's theme will be "Draw Near to Truth," based on Luke 1:67-79.

Lilliputopia Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 301 N. 10th St., Monroe. A selection of handcrafted and organically grown goodies, 100% local. Shop for items including pottery, honey, knits, jewelry, polished rocks, winter squash and more.

Baha'i devotions and discussion, 10:30 a.m. Zoom. Topic: "Festival of Lights." Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that started Nov. 28 and will last through Monday. Celebrations include a nightly lighting of the menorah candles, with special prayers and food. "Hanukkah" is a Hebrew word meaning “dedication.” The festival celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BC. On Sunday the group will share readings from the Torah and other religious texts. All are welcome to join in fellowship, the program and discussion. Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Free family event. CSL is offering an indoor and outdoor drive-through experience from the comfort and safety of your vehicle. Relive your favorite childhood nursery rhymes, fairy tales and family movies in a magical forest. Donation of nonperishable food for Fish of Albany accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. More than 600 creches are being displayed. Live music from 4 to 8 p.m. First Presidency Christmas devotional, 5 p.m., chapel. The program will be broadcast from Salt Lake City and will feature the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Joy!," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The concert will include selections for Christmas, Hanukkah, Solstice and Kwanzaa. Influence, Confluence's ensemble, will also perform. Raymond Elliott, founding artistic director, will conduct and will lead the audience in a singalong. Tickets are available from Confluence members, at https://confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets or at the door. Prices are $15 general admission and $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. All attendees must wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. Chorus members will wear singers’ masks. Seating will be distanced and limited. Reservations or early arrival at the venue are recommended.

Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.; starts at First Avenue and Broadalbin Street, Albany. Rain or shine. Entries typically include the Albany Trolley, a horse-drawn wagon, community groups, schools, businesses and Santa Claus riding on Albany’s antique fire truck. The parade heads west on First to Calapooia Street, turns south on Calapooia to Second Avenue, turns east on Second to Broadalbin and north on Broadalbin to First; the route is then repeated. Those attending are asked to spread out and use the entire eight-block route for viewing the parade. There will be a break after the parade for attendees to reposition for a physically-distanced Community Tree Lighting Ceremony in the large Two Rivers Market parking lot at Second and Ferry Street. Information: 541-928-2469.

Monday

Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Storybook Land’s daytime hours normally reserved for seniors, veterans and schoolchildren will be open to everyone this year. Caesar the No Drama Llama will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. See Saturday listing for further description.

Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. More than 600 creches are being displayed. Live music from 4 to 8 p.m. Christmas hymn sing-along, 7 p.m., chapel. Hear the nativity story and sing along with hymns of the season.

Deadline to enter the Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest, 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to enter the contest for best use of lights in decorating the exterior of their homes for everyone to enjoy. The winners will be entitled to bragging rights for a year and will receive prizes including gift certificates from local stores. Judging will be open to the community. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by, or pick up a list of participants at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning Dec. 10. The addresses will also be posted on the Albany Explorer App. Community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or at info@albanyvisitors.com. Public voting will open on Dec. 10 and continue through Dec. 19. Winners will be announced by Dec. 21. Entry guidelines: Contestants must be within the city limits of Albany. To enter, email a picture of your completed lights to info@albanyvisitors.com. Entries must include participant’s name, full street address, title of display, email address and phone number. Lights need to be on from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Jan. 1 or longer.

Tuesday

Christmas Storybook Land, 9 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Saturday listing for further description.

Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. See Sunday listing for details.

Advent Recital Series, noon, online. Offered by First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis. "Join We Now" presented by Laura Zaerr, harp; Ella Jones, violin; and the Carillon Revelry Handbell Choir. View at www.1stpres.org or www.facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.

Wednesday

Christmas Storybook Land, 9 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Sunday listing for further description.

Advent worship, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. For each of the next three Wednesdays, service will be available in person or via online streaming, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. This week’s theme will be “Participating in the Return of Jesus Christ.”

Thursday

Christmas Storybook Land, 9 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Sunday listing for further description.

Ongoing

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Giving opportunities

ABC House is holding a drive to benefit children who have been impacted by abuse or neglect. The community is invited to donate unwrapped items for themed gift drives by Friday: youth and teen clothing, art supplies, reusable water bottles, board games, individually wrapped snacks. ABC House is unable to accept toys and stuffed animals due to limited storage. Participants can also host a drive or adopt a family trying to celebrate the holiday season on a tight budget. Information: coordinator@abchouse.org or https://www.abchouse.org/wishlist.

Albany American Legion Post 10 is conducting a fundraiser for the Linn County Animal Shelter. A collection box will be at the front register of North Albany IGA, 621 Hickory Street NW till Dec. 17. Food, supplies and monetary donations are accepted on an ongoing basis at Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, phone 541-926-0127.

The Arc Giving Tree, a tradition of 17 years, will soon be ready for action at the Arc Thrift Store, 928 NW Beca Ave. in Corvallis. Stop by Saturday or later to select a gift tag from the tree. Requests for gifts to be purchased are specifically for people in the community with developmental disabilities who might not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Detailed purchasing guidelines are provided on each tree tag. No need to gift wrap — the Arc has elves for that. Gifts need to be dropped off by Dec. 15.

Jackson Street Youth Services is asking the community's help in supporting youth ages 10 to 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Community members can donate generously, adopt a specific youth's wish list or organize a drive to collect needed items. Gift drop-off will take place through Dec. 23 at approved locations. Information: 541-360-0867, 541-745-4553, elijah.stucki@jacksonstreet.org or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.

Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit sanctuary that rescues neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the agency, based in Waterloo, is 100% volunteer-run and provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped individuals and those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Donations of the following items are needed: gift certificates/cash donations, cleaning supplies, senior horse grain, and small blankets, beds and pee pads for dogs. For more information about ongoing fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit) or volunteering at the rescue, call 541-258-3422 or visit www.lcarhorse.org.

Trillium Family Services Children’s Farm Home is hosting a drive to benefit children unable to be home during the holidays as they receive residential mental health treatment, plus the families Trillium serves who, due to a variety of difficult circumstances, may not be able to provide the things that go into making a holiday bright for their children. Shop for an online wish list (https://trilliumfamily.lorg/shop-client-wish-tags) or grab a tag from a participating partner. The home is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts through Thursday. Information: kwoekel@trilliumfamily.org.

Vina Moses Center is holding a Giving Tree drive for gifts for children from birth through age 18 and low-income seniors via partner agencies. All households receive a gift card for a holiday meal. The program is open to Benton County residents; to register your family to benefit from the program, call 541-753-1420 and make an appointment for a time before Dec. 16. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts will be accepted through Dec. 13. For details, visit vinamoses.org, or get a Vina Moses gift tag from a local business; a list of businesses is available at https://www.vinamoses.org/giving-tree-business-locations. Further information is available at 541-753-1420 or info@vinamoses.org.

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Mid-Willamette Valley area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach, Inc., in Corvallis; Helping Hands Albany; and River Center, Lebanon. The organizations are asking specifically for coats, blankets, gloves and hats. All donations in the area can be dropped between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Windermere office at 987 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Information: windermere.com.

Other opportunities

It's the time of year to visit the Siuslaw National Forest or the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Christmas tree permits are primarily being sold online at www.recreation.gov and can also be obtained in person from local vendors or via the telephone from a ranger district. Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. Each household can purchase up to a maximum of five permits. Permits are $5 each with an additional $2.50 registration fee when purchasing online. Additionally, fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local national forest; they can apply through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. A $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

