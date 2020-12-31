Holiday Happenings (Dec. 31)

Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit agency based in Waterloo that rescues horses that have been abused and abandoned, and also cares for hospice dogs that have been surrendered to the county. The agency has a continual need to help care for these animals and the facilities. Donated items that are always appreciated include wormers for horses; horse blankets and replacement straps; veterinary wraps; mineral ice; liniments; Mane 'n' Tail Hoofmaker; shampoo; detangler; horse treats; gift cards to Wilco, Coastal Farm & Ranch, and OK Corral in Sweet Home; gently used equipment; dry or canned dog food; pee pads; liquid laundry detergent; bleach; spray cleaner; dog shampoo; hand sanitizer; and fly traps. Financial contributions are also welcome. Information: www.lcarhorse.org .

Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit agency, has launched a fundraiser to raise $6,070 by Thursday to keep the organization afloat. Founded in November 2018, Maxtivity just celebrated two years of service to Benton County residents. Once designed as an in-person arts and crafts studio, current social restrictions prompted Maxtivity to expand its virtual classes, kits and online store. Goals include developing more online art lessons, creating accompanying art kits to purchase for lessons, and providing craft kits for checkout. Maxtivity is still available for small private groups, pods or families to come for open studio use time or private art lessons. But donations will help expand online services and increase art and craft kits, so people can be inspired from the safety of their own homes. Maxtivity will use funds to hire art instructors willing to record their lessons on Maxtivity’s YouTube channel, making them available to the community for free. Donations will also help the organization offer art lessons for low or no cost to the community, using funds to pay for instruction and supplies. Funds could also go towards sponsorship for in-person or family studio time. Maxtivity’s online donation portal lists proposed donation amounts, including specific examples of what those donations bring to the organization. To donate, visit https://givebutter.com/Maxtivity. To volunteer, email www.maxtivitycreativespace@gmail.com. To learn more, visit https://www.maxtivitycreative.space.