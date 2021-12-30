Holiday Happenings (Dec. 30)

Events

Thursday

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Saturday, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Monday.

Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Pick up a list of the winners at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, except Friday. The addresses are also posted on the Albany Explorer App. Participants' lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. through Saturday, or beyond.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Friday, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Friday; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Saturday

Guided 2022 First Day Hikes, several state parks. The normal $5 day-use parking fee will be waived for the day at the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration. A list of guided hikes, including times and meeting locations, is available at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.events. Visitors should check the calendar in the days leading up to Saturday for additional guided hikes. Some parks not hosting guided hikes may post information that includes recommended hikes and ranger favorites. Parsons added that at this time of year, whales can be seen during winter migration, so bring binoculars to coastal parks to help scan for whale spouts.

Oregon State Chapter of FarmHouse Fraternity Christmas tree pick-up, through Jan. 15, Corvallis. Members will collect trees for a $5 donation; all proceeds will benefit Be the Match, a bone marrow registry that every year helps thousands of people diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. For more information or to schedule a pick-up: 503-662-6636 or stablesj@oregonstate.edu.

