Holiday Happenings (Dec. 3)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sponsored by the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Sale of used books and media in gift-quality condition. All items are individually priced. Sale benefits activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. Information: katherine.inman@friendsofthecbclibrary.org.

Land Lab Christmas, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 31000 Land Lab Road, Lebanon. FFA Christmas wreath/tree sale. Come warm up with free hot cider, cocoa and cookies.

Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Brownsville. Sponsored by the Brownsville Women’s Study Club and the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce’s Home for the Holidays. Festooned trees are placed in the Moyer House Museum and participating businesses downtown for visitors to bid on in a silent auction. Individuals and organizations transform 6-foot Nordmann spruce and noble fir trees into works of art for the good of the community, often at expense to themselves. High bidders can take their fully ornamented tree home, donate it to a family in need, or leave it in place to continue bringing holiday cheer to its host site. Proceeds will be donated to the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department to purchase medical supplies for emergency calls, and to the Sharing Hands Christmas Greeters program. Information: 541-570-1055 or thebrownsvillehouse@gmail.com.

Festival of Trees Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. The market coincides with the Brownsville Women’s Study Club’s Festival of Trees. With more than 30 artists, both floors of the center will be filled with ornaments, cards, paintings, personal care items, clothing, jewelry, pottery, decor, leather goods, preserves and more, available for purchase by credit card or cash. Twenty-five theme-decorated Christmas trees will be up in downtown Brownsville businesses. The Brownsville Art Association’s tree will be trimmed with miniature original art ornaments.

Holiday Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Willamette Community and Grange Hall, 27555 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Free family fun. Wreath- and gnome-making for children; local craft vendors; music; treats. Historic and restoration displays and information. Information: https://go.evvnt.com/1449985-0.

Lilliputopia Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, Lilliputopia, 301 N. 10th St., Monroe. A selection of handcrafted and organically grown goodies, 100% local. Shop for gifts including pottery, honey, knits, jewelry, polished rocks, winter squash and more. Information: https://www.lilliputopia.com.

Winter Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. International décor, textiles, accessories, vintage collectible items, culinary experiences and more. Information: 541-632-3890.

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Walk through an indoor forest wonderland to enjoy 140 scenes, two model train displays, a Victorian village and a Santa Claus visit. Bring your camera. Free candy canes for the children. Admission free; donation of canned or nonperishable food for the Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Holiday Show & Sell, noon to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Celebrate the season of gift giving and support the local arts community. Ten local artists featured in the main gallery: Dominque Bachelet, Eli Boggs, Rhoda Fleischman, Mary Garrard, Anthony Gordon, Jessica Hougen, Jennifer Lommers, Pam Thompson, Erin Wallace and Lisa Weller. Information: https://theartscenter.net/holiday-show-sell.

“The Land of Misfit Toys,” 1:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Free family fun. Get your photo taken with holiday characters. Watch “A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa.” Join in a sing-along of classic holiday tunes. Themed coloring pages for children to either take home or hang up in the theater’s windows. Folks will enjoy popcorn, hot chocolate, cider and, of course, candy canes. Information: albanycivic.org.

Legacy Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Albany Performing Arts Center, West Albany High School, 2100 Elm St. SW. Tickets: $15 at legacyballet.ludus.com. Information: 541-791-9078.

“Making Spirits Bright,” 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Starker Auditorium, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Get in the spirit with the annual winter dance concert featuring holiday-inspired performances in a variety of styles: ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop and more. Choreography by Corvallis Academy of Ballet, Downtown Dance, Modern Dance Technique, Pacific Tap Company and Willamette Apprentice Ballet. Excerpts from “The Nutcracker” will cap the evening. Tickets: students/seniors, $14; adults: $16; visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=147402.

Holidays in the Park Twilight Parade, 5:15 p.m., Lebanon. Followed by the Lighting of the Tree in Ralston Park, 925 Park St.

The Sheepskin Revue presents “My Favorite Christmas,” 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. “My Favorite Christmas” is also the name of the original short play written by Dustin Blumenstein in collaboration with the cast and at the direction of Joe Stoddard. The play presents Christmas stories from dinner guests in juxtaposition with the host’s current challenges. There will be an interview by Paul Toews, as well as music by The Usual Suspects. The Hearthside Singers will perform and lead a carol sing-along; the children in the audience will join in a candlelight procession. Children can look forward to a guest appearance by St. Nicholas. Before the show and during intermission, the Friends of the Library will sell coffee and cookies. Admission: suggested donations of $5 for adults, $3 for children, $10 for immediate family. Proceeds will go to cover expenses and maintenance of the hall. For more information, call Mitzi Dykast at 541-258-7492.

Hilltop Big Band in concert, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Swing, jazz, blues, old standards and modern arrangements with a sprinkling of Christmas cheer. Information: vrakawow@gmail.com

Sunday, Dec. 4

Second Sunday of Advent service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, in person and online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. This week’s theme will be “Repentance Can’t Wait (Peace Can’t Wait),” based on Isaiah 11:1-10 and Matthew 3:1-12. These texts speak of God’s promised day — a day when wars end, swords are beaten into plowshares and spears become pruning hooks. Isaiah points to a peace this world has yet to know: peace where the wolf lies with the lamb, and a child shall lead us. John the Baptist invites us to believe in this vision of peace, but first, we must repent of the ways we turn away from God and do harm to others and ourselves. Only through honest confession can we seek reconciliation and become vessels of God’s peace, facilitators of the Kingdom of God drawn near.

South Town Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corvallis. Neighbors, art lovers and gift shoppers will be welcome at studios and homes across South Corvallis. Grassroots event organized and led by artists. The first event took place in 2011, when a small group of artists printed a map and invited family, friends and the community to visit their studios for holiday shopping. The artists’ homes and studios are densely located on the east side of Highway 99 from Crystal Lake Drive and Bethel Street down to Park Avenue. This area is now termed the South Town Art District by local residents on social media. The South Town Art Walk has become an annual event that continues to grow each year as new artists join and existing artists make space at their studios for newcomers. The event aims to promote local makers and artists, build up the Corvallis community and facilitate local shopping. When participants walk the South Town neighborhoods this year, they can see local art inside studios and right out on the street. The most recent community art addition is an intersection painting on the pavement that was completed during summer 2019 at the junction of Bethel and Lilly streets. Further information, including a map for the walk, is available at southtownartwalk.com.

Baha’i devotions and discussion, 10:30 a.m., Zoom. This week’s program is “Kwanzaa Spirit.” All are invited to join in reading and meditating on the seven principles of Kwanzaa, through the lens of many religious traditions. Those principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Baha’is regard all religions as having one animating source, and the readings reflect this unifying spirit. The Zoom room opens at 10:15 a.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ejv7cth, where you will find a copy of the readings for Sunday and a link to the devotional program on Zoom.

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Saturday announcement.

Advent organ recital, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Mindy Kleinman and Brad Bateman of Salem will present a 40-minute program of new Advent and Christmas music for organ. The selections were written by American composers including Charles Callahan, William MacFarlane, Dale Wood and Richard Purvis. The concert is free; children are welcome. The recital will be played on the church’s 1985 M.P. Möller pipe organ, the largest instrument of its kind in the mid-valley, with four manuals and nearly 4,000 pipes. Information: www.albanymethodist.org, info@albanymethodist.org or 541-928-3505. The recital will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.

Downtown Twice-Around Christmas parade, 5 p.m., starting at First Avenue and Broadalbin Street, Albany. The parade rolls through the streets rain or shine. The parade ends at the Two Rivers Market parking lot, where the tree lighting will take place 20 minutes after the parade ends. Hosted by the Albany Downtown Association.

Monday, Dec. 5

Senior, Veterans, and Special Needs Day, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Christmas Storybook Land, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Honored citizens get the red-carpet treatment on this day. See the 140-scene indoor wonderland, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and receive a token gift. Wheelchairs will be on hand, with volunteer wheelchair pushers included. Covered parking for buses and vans will make unloading and loading easier. Admission is free for everyone. Bundle up, as the building is not heated. Groups of more than five, schedule an arrival time at christmastorybookland@gmail.com.

Evening hours, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Christmas Storybook Land, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Stroll through the indoor forest wonderland to view the 140 scenes; look for new scenes as well as your old favorites. Enjoy two model train displays and the Victorian village. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take that special photo and get candy canes for the children. Admission is free for all. Donation of canned or nonperishable food for Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org

Events Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest signups, through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and to vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. To participate, your display must be within the Albany city limits. You must email a picture of your completed light display to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 5, along with your name, full street address, title of your display, email address and phone number. Keep your light display on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 through Jan. 1, or longer if you like. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit; permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds go toward eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, Dec. 1 through 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Elf on the Shelf Social Media Contest, Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Be on the lookout on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages for Chamber Elves Nick and Holly as they hide out in 24 chamber member businesses every day. Be sure to comment within 24 hours of each post, saying which business you think they’re hiding out in. All are welcome to play. The winner will be drawn at random in January to win $50 in Chamber Dollars.

Giving Opportunities

Holly Jolly online auction, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Fundraiser for the children served by ABC House. Information: www.betterunite.com/hollyjollyonlineauction.

Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, has a giving tree for Trillium Family Services to help approximately 50 teenagers. Bring a purchased, unwrapped item and postcard back to the nursery by Dec. 8.

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave.; both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs.