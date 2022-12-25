Holiday Happenings (Dec. 25)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day service, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The congregation will share God’s Word and Holy Communion both in the sanctuary and via live-stream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Participants will explore what it means that God became a human being and how we know God is with us today and always. Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible.

Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m., online. First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold this week’s Sunday service online only at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. The theme will be “What Can’t Wait?” What can’t wait? Hope for a better day. What can’t wait? Peace and repentance, among and within us. What can’t wait? Joy and delight! Our cup runs over. What can’t wait? Love for self, love for neighbor, love for creator and love for creation. God is waiting, and God is ready.

Baha'i devotions and discussion, 10:30 a.m., Zoom. "His Holiness Christ" will be the topic. Baha’is believe that when Jesus came into the world, he shed the splendor of his glory upon all created things. Were it not for the appearance of his splendor, minds, souls and spirits would have remained in the darkness of imperfection and remoteness from God. Participants will share a selection of sacred texts from Christianity, Islam and the Baha’i writings as Christians around the world celebrate his birth. All are welcome to participate in fellowship, the program and discussion. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ejv7cth, where you will find a copy of readings for Sunday and a link to the devotional program. Zoom chat opens at 10:15 a.m.

Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. From babies to grandparents, everyone will be together for a 50-minute service. All are welcome. Information: office@fbccorvallis.org.

Saturday, Dec. 31

"NOON Year's Eve," 11:30 a.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Fundraiser for Maxtivity Arts & Crafts Creative Space. Chain reaction art, piñata, cotton candy. An item will drop at noon for those who don't want to stay up to watch the ball drop at midnight. Admission: $5 for those 13 or over, free for those 12 or under. Information: maxtivity.org.

New Year's Eve Gala, 8 to 11:45 p.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Featuring "The Hayter Art Caper," a role-playing game. Heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks; live auction and silent auction. Fundraiser for Maxtivity Arts & Crafts Creative Space. Admission: $99. Information: maxtivity.org.

New Year's Eve, 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Chain reaction art, food carts. Countdown and item drop at midnight. Admission: $5 for adults; free for those attending the Maxitivity gala beforehand. Information: maxtivity.org.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Guided First Day Hikes, Sunday, Jan. 31, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.

"Polar Brr Swim," 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 Highland Drive, Corvallis. Start the New Year by riding down the great white water slide and taking the plunge into the cold outdoor pool. Warm up in the indoor pools and enjoy a treat on the way out. All ages. Regular admission rates apply. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn.

Events

Ongoing

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, closed Christmas day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28; 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit; permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, through Saturday, Dec. 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the Albany Visitors Association Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. Participants’ light displays will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, or longer. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas village on display, through New Year’s Day, foyer, Albany Senior Living, 420 NW Geri St., North Albany. Created by residents, the village is over 20 feet long and contains dolls and items created during craft sessions by residents in their 70s, 80s and 90s. The dolls were constructed from glass bottles topped wit polystyrene balls for faces, then dressed in outfits created by residents. Arrange a visit with activities director Georgia Thompson at 541-206-7518 or georgiainoregon@yahoo.com.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Republic Services will pick up discarded Christmas trees Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 13. Place your tree at the curb on your regularly scheduled service day for pickup. Trees must be free of flocking, tree stands, ornaments and lights. Trees must also have trunks smaller than 6 inches in diameter. For residents of Adair Village, Corvallis, Philomath, Tangent and rural Benton County: Tree pickup will take place only within city limits.

Giving opportunities

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs. Donations can be sent to PO Box 2669, Lebanon, OR 97355.