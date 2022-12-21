Holiday Happenings (Dec. 21)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Holiday pie sales, noon to 5:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23, Sunrisers Kiwanis Club trailer, parking lot, Miller Paint Co., 1405 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Frozen, ready-to-bake pies and cobblers, and frozen oven-free cream pies prepared by the Willamette Valley Pie Company. All proceeds will be reinvested in local youth programs.

Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Screening of “Christmas with the Kranks.”

Friday, Dec. 23

Christmas sing-along, 7 p.m., Northwest Skateland, 3209 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Open to everyone. Admission: $10.

Christmas sing-along adult session, 9:30 p.m., Northwest Skateland, 3209 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $15.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. From babies to grandparents, all will be together for a 50-minute service. All are welcome. Information: office@fbccorvallis.org.

Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The theme is “What Can’t Wait?,” based on Luke 2:1-14 (15-20) and Isaiah 9:2-7. Christmas reminds us that God couldn’t wait for the end of war, suffering or human injustice. God couldn’t wait, so God broke through the shadows to bring light and love. God couldn’t wait to be love in flesh — and neither should we.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Candlelight worship service. Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible, and restrooms are ADA-compliant.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day service, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The congregation will share God’s Word and Holy Communion both in the sanctuary and via live-stream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Participants will explore what it means that God became a human being and how we know God is with us today and always. Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible.

Christmas Day service, 9:30 a.m., online. First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold this week’s Sunday service online only at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. The theme will be “What Can’t Wait?” What can’t wait? Hope for a better day. What can’t wait? Peace and repentance, among and within us. What can’t wait? Joy and delight! Our cup runs over. What can’t wait? Love for self, love for neighbor, love for creator and love for creation. God is waiting, and God is ready.

Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 125 NW 10th St., Corvallis. From babies to grandparents, everyone will be together for a 50-minute service. All are welcome. Information: office@fbccorvallis.org.

Events

Ongoing

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Elf on the Shelf Social Media Contest, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Be on the lookout on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages for Chamber Elves Nick and Holly as they hide out in 24 chamber member businesses every day. Be sure to comment within 24 hours of each post, saying which business you think they’re hiding out in. All are welcome to play. The winner will be drawn at random in January to win $50 in Chamber Dollars.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds go toward eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit; permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, through Saturday, Dec. 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the Albany Visitors Association Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. Participants’ light displays will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 1, or longer. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas village on display, through New Year’s Day, foyer, Albany Senior Living, 420 NW Geri St., North Albany. Created by residents, the village is over 20 feet long and contains dolls and items created during craft sessions by residents in their 70s, 80s and 90s. The dolls were constructed from glass bottles topped wit polystyrene balls for faces, then dressed in outfits created by residents. Arrange a visit with activities director Georgia Thompson at 541-206-7518 or georgiainoregon@yahoo.com.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Giving opportunities

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave., both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs. Donations can be sent to PO Box 2669, Lebanon, OR 97355.