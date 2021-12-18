Holiday Happenings (Dec. 18)

Events

Saturday

Winterland Bazaar, noon to 6 p.m., Riverside Community Hall, 35293 Riverside Drive, Albany. Free admission. Fionnghal will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Corvallis Waldorf School students will also perform. Waldorf-inspired crafting, food and baked goods, local artisans, student vendors, face painting, horse-drawn carriage rides. Information: www.winterlandbazaar.com.

Christmas Storybook Land, closed for the season. Volunteers are needed for scene takedown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.

Drive-through nativity event, 5 to 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Enjoy the story of Christmas in lights, music and live characters. Donations of canned goods for Linn Benton Food Share are encouraged. Enter at 2014 NW Tyler Ave.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. This year’s edition of “Candlelights and Carols” features Part I of Handel’s Messiah, with the “Hallelujah” chorus added on; soloists include soprano Gale Hazel, alto Taylor Hulett, tenor Nicolai Strommer and bass Bryce Tomlin. This year’s concert will not feature an audience sing-along, due to COVID-19 precautions, but the second half of the concert will include two choruses by Mendelssohn, along with seasonal carols and classics. Singers and musicians will be masked during performances and will be fully vaccinated. The venue will have half the usual amount of seating to ensure social distancing, and concertgoers will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination; proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will not be sufficient. Once inside, patrons will have to wear masks. Tickets are $25 for main floor seating, $20 for balcony seating and $10 for students ages 12 through college. Children under 12 will not be admitted. Tickets are available at Ticket Tomato, 1-800-820-9884; or repsing.org. Information: 541-231-3419.

The Baltimore Consort, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Chamber Music Corvallis presents this early music ensemble in a program of Christmas music ranging from the 16th century to the early 20th century. Tickets: www.ChamberMusicCorvallis.org/tickets and at Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St. Tickets may also be available at the door, but seating will be limited to 100. All COVID-19 protocols apply, and seating will be distanced.

"Choose Your Own Carol," 7:30 p.m., main stage, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. In-person encore performance. The audience can enjoy the fun, modern retelling of "A Christmas Carol" as a more traditional theater experience, along with an extended cut of the show’s ending. Tickets: "Pick What You Pay," $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj. Vaccine verification or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for patrons age 12 or over to attend. Masks required.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Spend the holidays with the Darcys, the Bingleys, the Bennets and even the de Bourghs in this sequel to Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice" set two years after the novel ends. Directed by Johanna Spencer. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org/tickets or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Seats are limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Everyone who attends must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the theater.

Sunday

Fourth Sunday of Advent service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, in person (proof of vaccination and masks required) and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live. This Christmas season, how can we draw near to one another in the midst of a chronic pandemic during which we are constantly being told to observe social distancing? The congregation will delve into this challenge. Scripture: Luke 1:39-55. Choir and organ music.

Baha'i devotions and discussion, 10:30 a.m., Zoom. Topic: "His Holiness, Christ." Baha’is believe that when Jesus came into the world, He shed the splendor of His glory upon all created things. Were it not for the appearance of His splendor, minds, souls and spirits would have remained in the darkness of imperfection and remoteness from God. A selection of sacred texts from Christianity, Islam and Baha’i will be shared as Christians around the world celebrate His birth in the coming days. All are welcome to enjoy fellowship, the program and discussion. Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. See Saturday listing for details.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. See Saturday listing for details.

"The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Scottish music trio joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for this performance featuring Scotland's dynamic highland dance. An evening of lively dance tunes and classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $25 at Corvallis Brewing Supply, 121 SW Fourth St., or https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=132026.

Tuesday

Advent Recital Series, noon, online. First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis will offer the final concert in its annual series. “Choral Sounds of Christmas” will feature the church's Chancel Choir, directed by Carol Nelson and accompanied by Ella Jones, violin. View at www.1stpres.org or www.facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.

Jan. 1

Guided 2022 First Day Hikes, Jan. 1, several state parks. The normal $5 day-use parking fee will be waived for the day at the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration. A list of guided hikes, including times and meeting locations, is available at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.events. Visitors should check the calendar in the days leading up to Jan. 1 for additional guided hikes. Some parks not hosting guided hikes may post information that includes recommended hikes and ranger favorites. Parsons added that at this time of year, whales can be seen during winter migration, so bring binoculars to coastal parks to help scan for whale spouts.

Ongoing

CASA of Linn County, Young Roots Oregon, Jackson Street Youth Services and SafeHaven Humane Society are sponsoring Battle of the Nonprofits: Gingerbread House Edition. The event is a friendly competition among nonprofit agencies. Each of the agencies is decorating a gingerbread house. On Friday, the houses were delivered to SafeHaven for public viewing and voting. Voting has concluded, and awards will be presented Monday. There will be a People’s Choice award. Rod and Denise Bigner, owners of the Pix Theater in Albany, will choose Best in Show.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Community judging runs through Sunday; winners will be announced by Tuesday. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by, or you can pick up a list of participants at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The addresses will also be posted on the Albany Explorer App. Community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or at info@albanyvisitors.com. Participants' lights will be on from 5 to 10 p.m. now through Jan. 1, or longer.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Giving opportunities

Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit sanctuary that rescues neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the agency, based in Waterloo, is 100% volunteer-run and provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped individuals and those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Donations of the following items are needed: gift certificates/cash donations, cleaning supplies, senior horse grain, and small blankets, beds and pee pads for dogs. For more information about ongoing fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit) or volunteering at the rescue, call 541-258-3422 or visit www.lcarhorse.org.

Other opportunities

It's the time of year to visit the Siuslaw National Forest or the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Christmas tree permits are primarily being sold online at www.recreation.gov and can also be obtained in person from local vendors or via the telephone from a ranger district. Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. Each household can purchase up to a maximum of five permits. Permits are $5 each with an additional $2.50 registration fee when purchasing online. Additionally, fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local national forest; they can apply through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. A $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

