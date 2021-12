Holiday Happenings (Dec. 17)

Events

Friday

Winterland Bazaar, noon to 6 p.m., Riverside Community Hall, 35293 Riverside Drive, Albany. Free admission. Fionnghal will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Corvallis Waldorf School students will also perform. Waldorf-inspired crafting, food and baked goods, local artisans, student vendors, face painting, horse-drawn carriage rides. Information: www.winterlandbazaar.com.

Christmas Storybook Land, 2 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Free family event. CSL is offering an indoor and outdoor drive-through experience from the comfort and safety of your vehicle. Relive your favorite childhood nursery rhymes, fairy tales and family movies in a magical forest. Canned food donations for Fish of Albany accepted. Volunteers to help with CSL are needed. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

The Baltimore Consort, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Chamber Music Corvallis presents this early music ensemble in a program of Christmas music ranging from the 16th century to the early 20th century. Tickets: www.ChamberMusicCorvallis.org/tickets and at Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St. Tickets may also be available at the door, but seating will be limited to 100. All COVID-19 protocols apply, and seating will be distanced.

"Choose Your Own Carol," 7:30 p.m., main stage, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis, or online. Now that Zoom has become part of our lives, it’s ripe for parody. What better way to do that than to bring last year’s "Choose Your Own Carol" to the stage? The Majestic is keeping all the best parts of the show; the audience will still get to decide the ending. It will be the Zoomiest in-person live theater production ever, complete with green screens, vanishing props and costumes that stop at the waist (shorts and/or pajama bottoms encouraged). Ebenezer Scrooge is the CEO of a successful web-based company, but that success comes at the price of the well-being of his employees, his community and his soul. One fateful Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. Can Marley and the Three Spirits of Christmas change Scrooge’s heart with their visions of Past, Present and Future? Will the story end as tradition dictates, with the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge, the triumph of the spirit of Christmas and a happy ending? Or will the spirit of "Bah, humbug" reign supreme after his night of visitations fails to change Scrooge’s heart, resulting in a tale of tragedy and revenge? The audience will decide. Preshow and intermission telethon content featuring Majestic Theatre celebrity cameos, patented Jimbo Ivy patter and live musical performances. The festivities will wrap up the 2021 Holiday Donation Drive, and the donation numbers will determine which ending of "Choose Your Own Carol" is performed as the official fate of Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets: "Pick What You Pay," $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj. Vaccine verification or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for patrons age 12 or over to attend. Masks required.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Spend the holidays with the Darcys, the Bingleys, the Bennets and even the de Bourghs in this sequel to Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice" set two years after the novel ends. Directed by Johanna Spencer. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org/tickets or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Seats are limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Everyone who attends must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the theater.

Saturday

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Friday listing for details.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. This year’s edition of “Candlelights and Carols” features Part I of Handel’s Messiah, with the “Hallelujah” chorus added on; soloists include soprano Gale Hazel, alto Taylor Hulett, tenor Nicolai Strommer and bass Bryce Tomlin. This year’s concert will not feature an audience sing-along, due to COVID-19 precautions, but the second half of the concert will include two choruses by Mendelssohn, along with seasonal carols and classics. Singers and musicians will be masked during performances and will be fully vaccinated. The venue will have half the usual amount of seating to ensure social distancing, and concertgoers will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination; proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will not be sufficient. Once inside, patrons will have to wear masks. Tickets are $25 for main floor seating, $20 for balcony seating and $10 for students ages 12 through college. Children under 12 will not be admitted. Tickets are available at Ticket Tomato, 1-800-820-9884; or repsing.org. Information: 541-231-3419.

Drive-through nativity event, 5 to 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Enjoy the story of Christmas in lights, music and live characters. Donations of canned goods for Linn Benton Food Share are encouraged. Enter at 2014 NW Tyler Ave.

"Choose Your Own Carol," 7:30 p.m., main stage, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. In-person encore performance of Choose Your Own Carol. The in-person audience can enjoy the fun, modern retelling of "A Christmas Carol" as a more traditional theater experience, along with an extended cut of the show’s ending. Tickets: "Pick What You Pay," $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj. Vaccine verification or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for patrons age 12 or over to attend. Masks required.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. See Friday listing for details.

Sunday

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Friday listing for details.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. See Friday listing for details.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. See Saturday listing for details.

"The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Scottish music trio joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for this performance featuring Scotland's visually dynamic highland dance. An evening of lively dance tunes and classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $20 at Corvallis Brewing Supply, 121 SW Fourth St., or https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=132026; $25 day of show.

Monday

Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. See Friday listing for details.

Ongoing

CASA of Linn County, Young Roots Oregon, Jackson Street Youth Services and SafeHaven Humane Society are sponsoring Battle of the Nonprofits: Gingerbread House Edition. The event is a friendly competition among nonprofit agencies. Each of the agencies is decorating a gingerbread house. On Friday, the houses will be delivered to SafeHaven for public viewing and voting. Community members can vote one time for the house of their choosing, either at SafeHaven or through CASA's Facebook page or Instagram. Voting ends Friday, and awards will be presented on Monday. There will be a People’s Choice award. Rod and Denise Bigner, owners of the Pix Theater in Albany, will choose Best in Show.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Albany Visitors Association's 34th Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. Community judging runs through Sunday; winners will be announced by Tuesday. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by, or you can pick up a list of participants at the AVA, 110 Third Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The addresses will also be posted on the Albany Explorer App. Community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or at info@albanyvisitors.com. Participants' lights will be on from 5 to 10 p.m. now through Jan. 1, or longer.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Giving opportunities

Albany American Legion Post 10 is conducting a fundraiser for the Linn County Sheriff's Office Animal Control. A collection box will be at the front register of North Albany IGA, 621 Hickory Street NW through Friday. Food, supplies and monetary donations are accepted on an ongoing basis at Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, phone 541-926-0127.

Jackson Street Youth Services is asking the community's help in supporting youth ages 10 to 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Community members can donate generously, adopt a specific youth's wish list or organize a drive to collect needed items. Gift drop-off will take place through Thursday at approved locations. Information: 541-360-0867, 541-745-4553, elijah.stucki@jacksonstreet.org or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.

Linn County Animal Rescue is a nonprofit sanctuary that rescues neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the agency, based in Waterloo, is 100% volunteer-run and provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped individuals and those with post-traumatic stress disorder. Donations of the following items are needed: gift certificates/cash donations, cleaning supplies, senior horse grain, and small blankets, beds and pee pads for dogs. For more information about ongoing fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit) or volunteering at the rescue, call 541-258-3422 or visit www.lcarhorse.org.

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are participating Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Through Friday, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Mid-Willamette Valley area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach, Inc., in Corvallis; Helping Hands Albany; and River Center, Lebanon. The organizations are asking specifically for coats, blankets, gloves and hats. All donations in the area can be dropped between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Windermere office at 987 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Information: windermere.com.

Other opportunities

It's the time of year to visit the Siuslaw National Forest or the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Christmas tree permits are primarily being sold online at www.recreation.gov and can also be obtained in person from local vendors or via the telephone from a ranger district. Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. Each household can purchase up to a maximum of five permits. Permits are $5 each with an additional $2.50 registration fee when purchasing online. Additionally, fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local national forest; they can apply through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. A $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0