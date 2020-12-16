Holiday Happenings (Dec. 16)

Send season's greetings to seniors at Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis. Prestige Care invites community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents to spread cheer and uplift spirits. With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. West Hills is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork, and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind: Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print. Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt. If including a drawing or painting by a child, consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom. Don't date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect. Prestige will sort and disinfect all items prior to their being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the resident. Community members can mail their season’s greetings to Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333. Those who wish to drop off items in person can call 541-753-7136 and meet a staff member at the entrance.