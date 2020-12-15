Holiday Happenings (Dec. 15)

Today
Albany Visitors Association 33rd Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light” and participants were encouraged to share the source of their inspiration, such as a family tradition, favorite holiday book, movie or special, music, dance, art or a collection, using lights, lights and more lights. Judging this year is open to the community. Pictures of entries are posted on the AVA Facebook page, and addresses are included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive is posted on the Albany Explorer app via Google Maps, and community members can vote for their favorites on Facebook or by contacting AVA. Lights will be on at least from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through at least Jan. 1. Voting is open through Sunday. Winners will be entitled to bragging rights for the entire year, and will receive prizes including a party room rental at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, a night's stay at a local hotel, pizza from Southpaw's Perfect Pizza and Sports Pub, and gift certificates from local stores. Winners will be announced by Dec. 22.
Albany Helping Hands Christmas trees, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., AHH Woodlot, 5150 SE Santiam Highway; Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW.; North Albany Road and Hickory Street, North Albany; the Party Store, 1230 Pacific Blvd. SE. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer are required at tree lots. AHH also offers delivery for seniors and immune-compromised people; for a $15 fee, AHH will deliver within Albany city limits and North Albany. To purchase a freshly cut local noble or Douglas fir tree and arrange for delivery to your front door, call 541-926-4036 or go to www.albanyhelpinghands.com. Trees will be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, deliverers are unable to the bring the tree into the house.
Tuesday
Advent recital, noon, 1stpres.org and facebook.com/1stprescorvallis. First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis, continues its recital series with "A Grube Family Christmas," with Lynn and David Grube and family.
Wednesday
Mid-week Advent service: Grace Lutheran Church, Corvallis, will offer its third Wednesday Advent at noon at grace97330.org. The service will feature a Holden Evening Prayer liturgy.
Saturday
Corvallis Transit System Holiday Trolley, noon to 4:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, downtown. This year the free trolley will focus on servicing downtown. The trolley will depart from the Downtown Transit Center, Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue, every 15 minutes during its service hours. The last trip of each service day will depart at 4:45 p.m. Stops are located at First Street and Monroe Avenue, northbound; Second Street and Monroe, southbound; Second between Madison Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, southbound; Second between Washington Avenue and Western Boulevard, southbound; Third Street between Jefferson and Madison, northbound; and Fourth Street between Madison and Jefferson, southbound. Signs will indicate Holiday Trolley stops. Face coverings are required and distancing must be observed; some seats will be marked off to help enforce distancing requirements. Information: 541-766-6998 or corvallistransit.com.
Sale of frozen holiday pies and cobblers, noon to 5:30 p.m., Saturday through Dec. 23, Kiwanis pie trailer, intersection of Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard, Corvallis. The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers will use all the proceeds for local community youth programs. Information: www.kiwanissunrisers.org.
Giving opportunities
Brookdale Senior Living Solutions is sponsoring a toy drive to support CASA foster children. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday at Brookdale Heritage Plaza, 1560 SE Davidson St., Albany; Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany; or Brookdale Geary Street, 2445 SE Geary St., Albany. A donation bin is in the parking lot of each location. Gift suggestions include toys, games, books, coats, shoes, pajamas, socks and blankets.
The Lebanon Senior Center is hosting its Senior Tree of Giving program for the sixth year. The aim is to support seniors who do not have family locally, facing hardship or isolation. Area agencies can nominate seniors (50+) for this program. Application forms are available through Friday. If you would like to sponsor items to be included in gift packages, a wish list is available. Donations should be turned in by Dec. 21. Information: 541-258-4919.
Arc Giving Trees are in place at The Arc Thrift Stores at 928 NW Beca Ave. in Corvallis and 111 N. 20th St. in Philomath. Trees are decorated with tags, each with detailed purchasing guidelines for a gift for an individual in the community with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who may not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Purchasers bring their gift to one of the thrift stores by Saturday and it will be wrapped and personally delivered to the recipient. Information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/oregon/corvallis/the-arc-thrift-store-corvallis/3138224/ and https://www.loc8nearme.com/oregon/philomath/the-arc-thrift-store-philomath/3211101.
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 21, Windermere brokers are hosting a virtual fundraiser to help local charities purchase winter necessities for community members in need. In the Corvallis area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach. Share the Warmth has benefited local neighborhoods through donations of coats, blankets and other items for nearly two decades. To make a donation, visit helpsharethewarmth.com to view a list of all participating Windermere offices and their beneficiaries.
ABC House, the child abuse intervention center serving Benton and Linn counties, continues to rely on community support this holiday season. To reach increasing numbers of children impacted by abuse, monetary donations are needed. These donations will provide medical exams, forensic interviews, family support services and trauma counseling for children in crisis, and their families. If a monetary donation is not possible, in-kind donations of the following items are needed for families seen at ABC House: journals for teens; hygiene products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste; reusable water bottles; new winter clothing for children (all sizes); coloring books for all ages; crayons; board games; and card games. Information: glonstron@abchouse.org.
The Albany Public Schools Foundation provides opportunities for Albany public school students to succeed through classroom grants, suicide prevention, assistance for low-income students, and scholarship for graduating seniors. When you donate to APSF, your support could supply classroom grants, elementary enrichment grants, suicide prevention through Sources of Strength Program, financial assistance for low-income students, scholarships for graduates, and more. Donations can be made via mail to Albany Public Schools Foundation, PO Box 1772, Albany, OR 97321, or online at www.albanypsf.org. Those wishing to donate stock are asked to call 541-979-2773 for transfer information. Those who would like to create a scholarship or endowed fund also are asked to call the number above.
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis is operating full-day child care for families in the community, with programming focused on distance learning and proving a safe place for youth to be during the work day. The club needs donations for its Scholarship Fund to help fill the financial gap created when keeping costs low for families, charging only a fraction of the true cost to run the program. Visit www.bgccorvallis.org/give to make a gift.
The Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence is accepting monetary donations and gift cards for the holidays; physical gift tags will not be available this year. Donors and community partners can also sponsor a family's entire gift basket for a set price (staff members will do the shopping for them). Information: ireland.derosia@cardvservices.org or https://cardv.org.
Every holiday season, Community Outreach, Inc., asks the community to participate in the Adopt-a-Family Program. Adopting a child gives a donor the opportunity to meet the specific needs and wishes of a child who would otherwise go without this holiday season. Through the work of many volunteers and donors, the Adopt-a-Family Program makes a difference in the lives of children who come from families with a history of domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness and/or chronic poverty. Adopt-A-Family serves Benton and Linn counties. Information: 541-758-3000 or info@communityoutreachinc.org.
The Corvallis High School Band Booster Club, a nonprofit agency, is raising money for new instruments, including a French horn, a bassoon, an oboe and a bass clarinet. Tax-deductible contribution can be sent to the Friends of CHS Band, 2397 NW Kings Blvd., No. 128, Corvallis, OR 97330. Check with your employer for a company match. Further information is available at scottoregon@outlook.com.
It's On Us — Albany is a nonprofit, crowd-funded organization dedicated to creating an opportunity for local donors to help local restaurants and local folks in need. The group is doing what it can to support those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and Oregon’s wildfires. All donations — 100% — go directly to the restaurants. The restaurants, in turn, provide a free meal to people in need. It's On Us welcomes donations and volunteers. To donate, send checks to PO Box 1423, Albany 97321 or go to the group's GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/its-on-us-albany. Information: 541-971-1480 or itsonusalbany@gmail.com.
Jackson Street Youth Services is accepting monetary and physical gift donations this holiday season. Youth requests are available at www.jackonstreet.org. Community members are invited to purchase, wrap and deliver gifts to the Jackson Street site associated with the request. Information: hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.
Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit agency, has launched a fundraiser to raise $6,070 by Dec. 31 to keep the organization afloat. Founded in November 2018, Maxtivity just celebrated two years of service to Benton County residents. Once designed as an in-person arts and crafts studio, current social restrictions prompted Maxtivity to expand its virtual classes, kits and online store. Goals include developing more online art lessons, creating accompanying art kits to purchase for lessons, and providing craft kits for checkout. Maxtivity is still available for small private groups, pods or families to come for open studio use time or private art lessons. But donations will help expand online services and increase art and craft kits, so people can be inspired from the safety of their own homes. Maxtivity will use funds to hire art instructors willing to record their lessons on Maxtivity’s YouTube channel, making them available to the community for free. Donations will also help the organization offer art lessons for low or no cost to the community, using funds to pay for instruction and supplies. Funds could also go towards sponsorship for in-person or family studio time. Maxtivity’s online donation portal lists proposed donation amounts, including specific examples of what those donations bring to the organization. To donate, visit https://givebutter.com/Maxtivity. To volunteer, email www.maxtivitycreativespace@gmail.com. To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.maxtivitycreative.space.
Each year, SafeHaven Humane Society works with businesses in the community to host Giving Trees that ultimately bring in much-needed items to the animals. The trees have ornaments with a photo of one of the shelter animals and items on the Wish List. SafeHaven Giving Trees are at the shelter, both SafeHaven Gift & Thrift stores, inside the Heritage Mall, Cascade Ridge Apartments in Lebanon, Corvallis Feed and Seed, Timberridge Place Apartments in Albany, Toyota/Subaru of Corvallis, Oregon Cannabis Co. in Albany, Pono Bowl Co. in Albany, and Cool’s Feed and Seed in Albany. You can select an ornament from the tree and simply return gifts and ornaments to the humane society, or place them under the Giving Tree. To view the Wish List all year around, visit www.safehavenhumane.org/support-us/donate.
Other opportunities
Christmas tree permits are now available from the Siuslaw National Forest, and can be purchased through Dec. 31. Permits are primarily being sold online at Recreation.gov, but local buyers can call the forest supervisor's Office in Corvallis at 541-750-7000. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited, so tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Permits cost $5 per tree, and individuals can purchase up to five trees. Current fourth- and fifth-grade students are eligible for one free tree with an Every Kid Outdoors Pass.
Christmas tree permits are now available from the Willamette National Forest, and can be purchased through Dec. 31. People are encouraged to purchase Christmas tree permits at Recreation.gov. The Forest Service decided to move Christmas tree permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at forest offices, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an added bonus this year, fourth- and fifth-grade students who have an Every Kid Outdoors pass can apply for a free Christmas tree permit through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x7pMN to purchase a Willamette National Forest Christmas tree permit. For those without internet service, Christmas tree permits can also be purchased in person from local vendors. Additionally, you can purchase Christmas tree permits via the telephone from the Sweet Home Ranger District. Permits are $5 per tree, with a limit of five permits per household. Recreation.gov charges an additional $2.50 service fee per order.
Send season's greetings to seniors at Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis. Prestige Care invites community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents to spread cheer and uplift spirits. With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. West Hills is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork, and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind: Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print. Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt. If including a drawing or painting by a child, consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom. Don't date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect. Prestige will sort and disinfect all items prior to their being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the resident. Community members can mail their season’s greetings to Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333. Those who wish to drop off items in person can call 541-753-7136 and meet a staff member at the entrance.
