Holiday Happenings (Dec. 15)

Thursday, Dec. 14

Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The 46th presentation is a walk-through event. Stroll through the indoor forest wonderland, view the 140 scenes up close and look for new scenes as well as your old favorites. Enjoy two model train displays and the Victorian village. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take that special photo, and get candy canes for the children. Admission is free for all. Donation of canned or nonperishable food for Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Friday, Dec. 16

Last day extended hours, 2 to 8:30 p.m., Christmas Storybook Land, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.

Hanneke Cassel in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Scottish-American fiddler and native Oregonian Cassel will team up with Ryan McKasson, Brooke McKasson, Liddy Voetberg, Tim Downing and more for an evening of holiday favorites and some new tunes from her recent album “O Come Emmanuel.” The night will be filled with fiddling and singing. Tickets: whitesidetheatre.org.

"A Christmas Carol," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. In Charles Dickens' classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge is the CEO of an incredibly successful company, but that success comes at the price of the well-being of his employees, his community and his soul. One fateful Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. Can Marley and the Three Spirits of Christmas change Scrooge’s heart with their visions of Past, Present and Future? Will the story end as tradition dictates, with the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge, the triumph of the spirit of Christmas and a happy ending? Or will the spirit of "Bah humbug" reign supreme after his night of visitations fails to change Scrooge’s heart, resulting in a tale of tragedy and revenge? The audience will decide! Tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=145036.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., East Linn Lodge No. 44 A.F. & A.M., Lebanon. Family breakfast and ornament sale with Santa and the Grinch, sponsored by Mystic Valley Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. A full breakfast will be served, including eggs, pancakes (gluten-free available) and assorted beverages. Prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 8; those under 4 eat free. Craft activities will be available for the children. Proceeds from sales of ornaments will go toward the local assembly's service project with the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation working to end Type 1 Diabetes. Information: patticle@gmail.com.

Scene take-down event, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, Christmas Storybook Land, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Volunteers are needed to put Christmas Storybook Land safely to bed for another year. All scenes must be dismantled and packed up. Barrels and scenery need to fit back into the trailer. Lights come down, trees are removed. Families and teens especially welcome. Dress warmly. Lunch provided. Community service validation forms available. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Annual Albany American Legion Post 10 toy giveaway, noon to 3 p.m., parking lot behind Hobby Lobby, Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE. For children from birth through age 12. The cast of "Frozen" will be on hand, along with holiday dancers and elves. Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to all children; all toys are free, and parents do not need to sign up. Children must be present in the car. To access, drive on Clay Street, turn in the back parking lot at Target, follow to the end; the giveaway will be on the left.

Holiday pie sales, noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 23, Sunrisers Kiwanis Club trailer, parking lot, Miller Paint Co., 1405 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Frozen, ready-to-bake pies and cobbles, and frozen oven-free cream pies prepared by the Willamette Valley Pie Company. All proceeds will be reinvested in local youth programs.

Photos with Santa Claus, noon through start of 3 p.m. movie, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Holiday sing-along, 2 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Festive community sing-along to celebrate the holidays, led by the Wallop Sisters. Admission: free.

The Bob Newton Family Movie presents "Beauty and the Beast," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; free for those age 12 or under. Photos with Santa Claus available starting at noon.

The Lebanon Community Chorus presents "A Parent's Love," 3 p.m., auditorium, Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Under the direction of Alyson Stewart-Fewless, the chorus will feature pieces from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Ave Verum" to Ola Gjeilo's "Dark and Luminous Night." Both these pieces, and several others, will include accompaniment by a string quartet. Pianist Bill Langdon will accompany other numbers. The chorus is a collection of nearly 30 singers from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany and surrounding areas. The non-audition chorus is open to all voices 18 years or over, with approval of the director for anyone younger. General admission: $10; seniors (over 55): $8; free admission for those under 18. Tickets can be purchased at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Bi-Mart and at the door. Information: 541-409-5455.

Pictures with Santa, 3 to 6 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St. Bring the kids (or dogs) over to take pictures with Santa. Free admission; bring your own camera/phone. There will be a little children's coloring activity to keep them occupied while they wait their turn to meet Santa. Information: marketingdirector@commonfieldscorvallis.com.

The Willamette Valley Concert Band presents "A Fireside Christmas," 3 p.m., Albany Performing Arts Center, West Albany High School, 2100 SW Elm St. The band of some 60 members will play holiday favorites including "Adeste Fideles," Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" and Mannheim Steamroller versions of "Away in a Manger" and "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing." A highlight will be a performance of "The Bells of Christmas," featuring the words of poet H.W. Longfellow, narrated by Jeff McMahon of KGAL Radio. The band is directed by John Russell, who has been on the podium since last January. He is a former member of the San Jose Symphony and a college educator from the San Francisco Bay Area. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

Jubilate! Winter Concert, 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Jubilate!, The Women's Choir of Corvallis, will be joined by members of its sister chorus, the McMinnville Women's Choir, will perform a joyful concert. Admission: $0 to $50. Residents are asked to consider donating to Jubilate! through one of its themed tiered ticket options, which options allow you to add a donation to the cost of a general-admission ticket. All donations are tax-deductible through Jubilate!'s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Music for All — Corvallis. Information: 541-231-8110 or president@jubilatechoir.org.

"The Fire's Very Scottish Christmas," 7 p.m., performing arts center, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Scottish music trio The Fire joins forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers. Tickets: $30 to $35 at https://bit.ly/3Praozl.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Fourth Sunday of Advent service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. This week’s theme will be “Courage Can’t Wait (Love Can’t Wait),” based on Matthew 1:18-25. As Christmas draws near, we meditate on the courage required of both Joseph and Mary. When Joseph learns of Mary’s pregnancy, he decides to avert scandal and dismiss her quietly. But when an angel comes to him in a dream, he chooses to trust the angel and act counter to social and gender norms — all so that the world might know love. How might we practice courageous counter-cultural love? How can we be brave enough to love one another and respond to God’s call in our lives?

Baha’i devotions and discussion: "Festival of Lights," 10:30 a.m., Zoom. “Festival of Lights” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, via Zoom. Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights, and will be observed this year from Sunday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 26. Celebrations include a nightly lighting of the menorah candles, and special prayers and food. The Hebrew word Hanukkah means “dedication,” and the festival celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BCE. Participants will share readings from the Torah and other religious texts. All are welcome. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2ejv7cth, where you will find a copy of the readings for Sunday and a link to the devotional program on Zoom.

Advent organ recital, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. The fourth and final event will again feature Eric McKirdy, the church’s music director and principal organist. This recital will include “The Snow Lay on the Ground” by Leo Sowerby, a Christmas cradle lullaby by British composer Alfred Hollins (which includes a sneaky Christmas carol quotation that concertgoers can try to pick out) and a creative setting of “I Wonder as I Wander” by Robert Hebble. The concert will conclude with a composition of theme and variations on “In Dulci Jubilo” by French-Canadian composer Denis Bedard. The concert is free; children are welcome to attend. The recital will be played on the church’s 1985 M.P. Möller pipe organ, the largest instrument of its kind in the mid-valley, with four manuals and nearly 4,000 pipes. More information can be found on the church website (www.albanymethodist.org), by emailing info@albanymethodist.org or calling the church office at 541-928-3505. The recital will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.

The Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Winter Wishes," 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. The chorus will perform holiday songs of joy and winter with some humor and sing-alongs. Raymond Elliott, founding artistic director, will conduct. Intermission with light refreshments. A raffle will be included. Masks welcome but not required. Bring empty Oregon 10-cent deposit eligible bottles and cans to the concert as a donation to the chorus' GALA scholarship fund. Tickets are available at the door or at https://www.confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Events

Ongoing

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Elf on the Shelf Social Media Contest, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Be on the lookout on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages for Chamber Elves Nick and Holly as they hide out in 24 chamber member businesses every day. Be sure to comment within 24 hours of each post, saying which business you think they’re hiding out in. All are welcome to play. The winner will be drawn at random in January to win $50 in Chamber Dollars.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds go toward eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit; permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, through Dec. 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the Albany Visitors Association Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. Participants’ light displays will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, or longer. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas village on display, through New Year's Day, foyer, Albany Senior Living, 420 NW Geri St., North Albany. Created by residents, the village is over 20 feet long and contains dolls and items created during craft sessions by residents in their 70s, 80s and 90s. The dolls were constructed from glass bottles topped wit polystyrene balls for faces, then dressed in outfits created by residents. Arrange a visit with activities director Georgia Thompson at 541-206-7518 or georgiainoregon@yahoo.com.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Giving opportunities

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave., both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs. Donations can be sent to PO Box 2669, Lebanon, OR 97355.