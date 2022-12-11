Holiday Happenings (Dec. 11)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Inaugural event of what is hoped to become a new tradition. Local artists selling handcrafted items, a children's craft table and even a special guest in a red suit. Admission: free. Information: ktynon@ashbrookschool.org.

Third Sunday of Advent service, 9:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, online at www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/. This week’s theme will be “Delight Can’t Wait (Joy Can’t Wait),” based on Isaiah 35:1-10 and Luke 1:46b-55. Mary’s Magnificat shows us deep and holy joy — joy that trusts God’s promises of restoration, new beginnings, food for the hungry and justice for the wronged. In Isaiah, creation sings with abundant joy, blooming open like a crocus. What does it look like to delight in God’s goodness? How do we respond to God’s work in the world with joy? How can we be singers of joy?

Winter Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Silver Falls State Park, 20024 Silver Falls Highway SE, Sublimity. Seasonal crafts and nature education. Discover the changes that winter brings to the park through educational activities and seasonal crafts. Visitors can take guided walks, learn about waterfalls in winter and animal tracks, build nesting boxes and bird feeders, create wreaths and decorate gingerbread cookies. Those who take part in four or more activities earn a commemorative Silver Falls ornament. Most of the activities will be hosted at the South Falls day-use area, except for the gingerbread cookie decorating, which will be at Smith Creek Village (same exit as the campground). All activities are free, but a $5 day-use parking permit is required. Annual state park parking permits, normally $30, are on sale for $25 this month and are available at the park. For more information about the festival, call 503-874-0201 or visit stateparks.oregon.gov. In addition to the free daytime activities, Smith Creek Village will host a holiday-themed dinner both evenings. Reservations are required; more information can be found at smithcreekvillage.com/guest-experiences.

Christmas Storybook Land weekend hours, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Walk through the indoor forest wonderland with 140 scenes, two model train displays, a Victorian Village and Santa Claus visit. Bring your camera. Get free candy canes for the children. Admission is free. Donation of nonperishable food for Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Jefferson's Christmas Parlor Tour, 1 to 4 p.m., Jefferson. Self-guided tour of nine historic houses and buildings in and around Jefferson. Gorgeous architecture decorated for the holidays. Proceeds go to benefit historic preservation grants for the city. Cost: $5. Tickets available 1 to 4 p.m. at Jacob Conser House, 128 N. Main St. Information: marypatball@gmail.com.

Annual Christmas Parlour Tour, 2 to 7 p.m., Albany. The tour offers a peek inside six beautiful homes and historic buildings decked out for the Christmas season. Buildings open on tour day will be the United Presbyterian Church, the Carnegie Library (with a crackling fire in the fireplace), Whitespires Church and the Historic Carousel & Museum of Albany. Visit the locations in any order you choose, either by walking or driving. A trolley and horse-drawn wagon will be running during the tour, free of charge, and will stop at a few of the homes and other locations. Refreshments will be available at Monteith House. The homeowners ask that visitors refrain from touching items and to not take pictures or videos while in the homes. Visitors also may be asked to wear shoe coverings or masks at some locations, which will be provided at the door. Cost: $15 for age 12 or over; free for children under 12 with an adult. Tickets: monteithhouse.org. Ticket sales will be available online until 10 a.m. day of tour. Bring your e-receipt to the Albany Visitors Association office, 110 Third Ave. SE, on tour day and receive your wristband and ticket, which includes information about the homes and a map. Tickets will also be sold starting at 1 p.m. day of tour at the AVA, for cash or check only. For more information, call the AVA at 541-928-0911 or visit albanyvisitors.com.

Light the World Corvallis, 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. The Sunday concert will feature First United Methodist Church Choir, Terra Patton & John Shumway, the Central Coast Chorale and the Church of Jesus Christ Light the World Choir. Following the concert, attendees will have an opportunity to donate to five local nonprofit organizations via their websites. These agencies include Jackson Street Youth Services, Unity Shelter, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, Linn Benton Food Share, and the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence. Five global charities will also be represented: CARE, CWS Global, WaterAid, USA for UNHCR, and UNICEF. Admission is free. Information: https://www.ltwcorvallis.org/concert-schedule.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Winter Concerts, 2:30 and 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. The Junior Honors Symphony concert followed by the Corvallis Youth Symphony concert. Cost: $10 to $12; free for students with ID.

Advent organ recital, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Eric McKirdy, the church’s music director and principal organist, will give a recital including a setting of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Leo Sowerby, which makes full use of the organ with a broad, sweeping crescendo in the middle. Following will be “Lullay, Thou Tiny Little Child” by British composer C. Armstrong Gibbs, a setting of “Greensleeves” by Richard Purvis, a dramatic interpretation of “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Diane Bish, and an even more dramatic interpretation of “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” by legendary San Francisco theater organist David Hegarty. The concert is free; children are welcome. The recital will be played on the church’s 1985 M.P. Möller pipe organ, the largest instrument of its kind in the mid-valley, with four manuals and nearly 4,000 pipes. Information: www.albanymethodist.org, info@albanymethodist.org or 541-928-3505. The recital will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.

The Eugene Gay Men's Chorus presents "Winter Glow," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $20 at https://tickets.chorusconnection.com/egmc/events/582.

Sing-along of Christmas favorites, 6 p.m., First Church of God, 1225 15th Ave. SW, Albany. Information: lawwalence@outlook.com.

Monday, Dec. 12

Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., through Thursday, Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The 46th presentation is a walk-through event. Stroll through the indoor forest wonderland, view the 140 scenes up close and look for new scenes as well as your old favorites. Enjoy two model train displays and the Victorian village. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take that special photo, and get candy canes for the children. Admission is free for all. Donation of canned or nonperishable food for Fish of Albany pantry accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Christmas dinner and program, 6 p.m., Ma’s Restaurant, 2416 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon. After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present “Candy Cane Christmas.” All are invited to join in an evening of fun, food and the group’s traditional sing-along of Christmas carols. The evening will also feature a creative Christmas story with audience participation in a “Right-Left” game. Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped pair of fun socks for a gift exchange. Faye Pruitt of Newberg will speak. She is an artist, musician and ventriloquist who speaks for both children’s and women’s groups. Reservations are available from Sherri at 541-258-6414 or Nancy at nancypinzino@comcast.net. Cost is $15 inclusive. The group is not credit-card ready.

Events

Ongoing

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Elf on the Shelf Social Media Contest, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Be on the lookout on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages for Chamber Elves Nick and Holly as they hide out in 24 chamber member businesses every day. Be sure to comment within 24 hours of each post, saying which business you think they’re hiding out in. All are welcome to play. The winner will be drawn at random in January to win $50 in Chamber Dollars.

Corvallis Lions Clubs See’s Candy sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24, former Kings Circle Optical, 1955 NW Kings Blvd. All proceeds go toward eye exams, glasses, hearing aids and select charities.

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest through Dec. 31. Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit; permits cost $5 each with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. More information can be found on the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage. Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardian can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction. For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass — which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands — visit everykidoutdoors.gov. Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd.

It’s the time of year to visit the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree and ornament for your home. Christmas tree permits are available at recreation.gov, in person from local vendors, or from one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except for the Detroit Ranger Station). Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas, and each household can purchase up to five permits. Permits are $5 each; online purchases have an additional $2.50 service fee. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for downloadable maps of Christmas tree cutting areas and a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits. All fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree permit by getting their Every Kid Outdoors pass and then either visiting one of the Willamette National Forest offices (except the Detroit Ranger Station) or recreation.gov and entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. While hunting for a tree, you can also hunt for ornaments.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is holding its fifth annual ornament hunt through Saturday, Dec. 31. In partnership with Cascade Volunteers, 200 ornaments have been hidden along trails on the Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts in the Willamette National Forest, and on the Cottage Grove Ranger District in the Umpqua National Forest. The hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. For more information on the ornament hunt contest and a list of participating trails, visit https://willamettevalley.org/ornament. Visit https://bit.ly/WNFtree for a list of local vendors selling Christmas tree permits.

Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. A community holiday tradition since 1981. Every year volunteers donate thousands of hours of work to deck out the fairgrounds in holiday lights and displays, including more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Drivers can enter the light show through the Reservoir Avenue entrance. Admission is a canned food item to be donated.

Oregon State Parks parking permit sale, Dec. 1 through 31. Give the gift of the outdoors and save this holiday season. The permit hang-tag once again features whimsical designs by Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for $25, a $5 savings The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. A 24-month pass is available for $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org and at some state park friends’ group stores and select local businesses throughout the state. For a list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Annual Nighttime Magic Holiday Light Contest. The contest is for the best use of lights in decorating the exterior of local homes for everyone to enjoy and vote for their favorite. The winners will receive prizes including a variety of gift certificates from local stores. Pictures of entries will be posted on the Albany Visitors Association Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive with map will be posted on the Albany Explorer App and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by emailing the AVA. Participants’ light displays will be on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, or longer. For more information about voting on and viewing the light displays, visit albanyvisitors.com, email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.

Christmas village on display, through New Year's Day, foyer, Albany Senior Living, 420 NW Geri St., North Albany. Created by residents, the village is over 20 feet long and contains dolls and items created during craft sessions by residents in their 70s, 80s and 90s. The dolls were constructed from glass bottles topped wit polystyrene balls for faces, then dressed in outfits created by residents. Arrange a visit with activities director Georgia Thompson at 541-206-7518 or georgiainoregon@yahoo.com.

Republic Services is accepting drop-offs of discarded Christmas lights through Jan. 2 at 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany or the recycle depot at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis.

Giving opportunities

Brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Corvallis is collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit Community Outreach Inc. The organization is asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Windermere office in Corvallis, 987 NW Circle Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal at https://helpsharethewarmth.com.

The First Alternative Natural Food Co-op is sponsoring Giving Trees for Vina Moses Center at both store locations: south store, 1007 SE Third St.; and north store, 2855 NW Grant Ave., both in Corvallis. Take a tag off the tree, buy a gift and return it to the Giving Tree Center in the former Corvallis Outlet Store space, 934 NW Kings Blvd.

West Hills Animal Hospital, 430 SW 53rd St., Corvallis, is sponsoring a Giving Tree for Vina Moses Center.

Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, is sponsoring a giving tree through Trillium Family Services to help two local families in need. Drop by, take a tag from the tree and return the gift by the due date.

Holiday pet supply drive, Linn County Animal Rescue, 39389 Plagman Drive, Lebanon. This is a sanctuary/rescue for neglected, abandoned and abused horses, and hospice dogs. In existence for 14 years, the rescue is 100% run by volunteers. The rescue provides “Healing Hearts with Horses” events for developmentally disabled/handicapped and individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information, to consider volunteering at the rescue and to participate in fundraisers (Bottle Drop and Points for Profit), visit www.lcarhorse.org or call 541-258-3422. If horses and dogs speak to your heart, consider donating gift certificates; cash; cleaning supplies; senior horse grain; or small blankets, beds or pee pads for dogs. Donations can be sent to PO Box 2669, Lebanon, OR 97355.