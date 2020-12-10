Holiday Happenings (Dec. 10)

Christmas tree permits are now available from the Willamette National Forest, and can be purchased through Dec. 31. People are encouraged to purchase Christmas tree permits at Recreation.gov . The Forest Service decided to move Christmas tree permit sales online as an added convenience for visitors, as well as to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at forest offices, which remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an added bonus this year, fourth- and fifth-grade students who have an Every Kid Outdoors pass can apply for a free Christmas tree permit through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x7pMN to purchase a Willamette National Forest Christmas tree permit. For those without internet service, Christmas tree permits can also be purchased in person from local vendors. Additionally, you can purchase Christmas tree permits via the telephone from the Sweet Home Ranger District. Permits are $5 per tree, with a limit of five permits per household. Recreation.gov charges an additional $2.50 service fee per order.

Send season's greetings to seniors at Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis. Prestige Care invites community members of all ages to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents to spread cheer and uplift spirits. With the holidays just around the corner, Prestige Care is placing an emphasis on bringing joy to its residents during times of social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. West Hills is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork, and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind: Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print. Keep the messages positive. Prestige encourages writers to make their letters kind and heartfelt. If including a drawing or painting by a child, consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom. Don't date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect. Prestige will sort and disinfect all items prior to their being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened unless it is a private message sent from a family or friend of the resident. Community members can mail their season’s greetings to Prestige Senior Living West Hills, 5595 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333. Those who wish to drop off items in person can call 541-753-7136 and meet a staff member at the entrance.