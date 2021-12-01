Holiday Happenings (Dec. 1)

Events

Wednesday

Holiday Bazaar, 1 to 4 p.m., Brookdale Heritage Plaza Independent Living, 1560 Davidson St. SE, Albany. Several vendors will offer jewelry, wood carvings, crafts, Avon and Scentsy products, face masks and more. The event will also feature holiday music, treats and warm apple cider. Information: 541-926-6800.

Friday

Corvallis Community Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily through Monday, Dec. 6; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. More than 600 nativity sets will be displayed. Live music from 4 to 8 p.m. Information: http://corvallisnativityfestival.org.

Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Annual Holiday Book Sale, 2 to 5 p.m., main meeting room, library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. All sales benefit activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe, Philomath and the Bookmobile. Information: 541-602-6147.

Philomath Community Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m., front lawn, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Rain or shine. Special guests include the Philomath Elementary School Choir, Mack the Knight, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Queen and Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served.

Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Opening night of this free family event. Christmas Storybook Land is offering an indoor and outdoor drive-through experience from the comfort and safety of your vehicle. Relive your favorite childhood nursery rhymes, fairy tales and family movies in a magical forest. Donation of nonperishable food for Fish of Albany accepted. Information: christmasstorybookland.org.

Hanging of the Greens service, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Local residents are invited to attend and prepare their hearts and minds for the coming of Christ as the sanctuary comes alive with color, light and music. The choir, soloists and handbell players will provide music, and the service will end with congregational singing. Proof of vaccination is required for those 12 years of age or older. The service can also be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. The program will comprise selected choral and orchestral works. Tickets: $30, with a $4 discount if purchased at cosusymphony.org. Students admitted free. According to Oregon State University requirements, patrons will be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test along with a valid photo ID before entering the performance space. Information: 541-286-5580. COVID protocol information: covid.oregonstate.edu/attending-events-fall-2021.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Everyone who attends must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the theater. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org/tickets. Spend the holidays with the Darcys, the Bingleys, the Bennets and even the de Bourghs. A sequel to Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice" set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match and possibly even love. Directed by Johanna Spencer. Tickets available at www.albanycivic.org or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain. Seats are limited due to COVID-19 regulations.

Saturday

Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Annual Holiday Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., main meeting room, library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. All sales benefit activities at all library locations: Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe, Philomath and the Bookmobile. Information: 541-602-6147.

Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis Eighth Annual Children’s Holiday Craft Fair, sessions at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., Solar Building, southwest corner, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Drive-through event to support a COVID-safe environment. Santa Claus, his elves and some surprise guests will be on hand. The fair will provide more than 1,000 children ages 3 to 10 with three ready-to-make craft projects, hot chocolate, cookies and a candy cane. Mandatory registration: https://bit.ly/RotaryCraftFair. Donations for the club's projects will be accepted.

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Free family event. See Friday listing for description.

Corvallis Community Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. More than 600 nativity sets will be displayed. Live music from 4 to 8 p.m. Information: http://corvallisnativityfestival.org.

Holidays in the Park presents "A Candyland Christmas," 2 to 7 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Tree lighting, Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, food, crafts, music, entertainment, people's choice judging. Information: 541-619-0606 or Holidays in the Park on Facebook.

Twilight Parade, 5:15 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. See details in the Friday listing.

Sunday

Christmas Storybook Land, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Free family event. See Friday listing for description.

Corvallis Community Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. More than 600 nativity sets on display. Live music from 4 to 8 p.m. First Presidency Christmas devotional, 5 p.m., chapel. The program will be broadcast from Salt Lake City and will feature the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Joy," 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The concert will include selections for Christmas, Hannukah, Solstice and Kwanzaa. Influence, Confluence's ensemble, will also perform. Raymond Elliott, founding artistic director, will conduct and will lead the audience in a singalong. Tickets are available from Confluence members, at https://confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets or at the door. Prices are $15 general admission and $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. All attendees must wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. Chorus members will wear singers’ masks. Seating will be distanced and limited. Reservations or early arrival at the venue are recommended.

Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.; starts at First Avenue and Broadalbin Street, Albany. Rain or shine. Entries typically include the Albany Trolley, a horse-drawn wagon, community groups, schools, businesses and Santa Claus riding on Albany’s antique fire truck. The parade heads west on First to Calapooia Street, turns south on Calapooia to Second Avenue, turns east on Second to Broadalbin and north on Broadalbin to First; the route is then repeated. Those attending are asked to spread out and use the entire eight-block route for viewing the parade. There will be a break after the parade for attendees to reposition for a physically-distanced Community Tree Lighting Ceremony in the large Two Rivers Market parking lot at Second and Ferry Street. Information: 541-928-2469.

Ongoing

Fourth Annual Ornament Hunt and Sweepstakes, through Jan. 1, non-wilderness trails, Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. The Willamette Valley Visitors Association is sponsoring the hunt, which encourages locals and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities. Two hundred wooden ornaments featuring the Willamette Valley will be hidden along non-wilderness trails not affected by wildfires. Each ornament includes a Willamette Valley leather patch and instructions on how to register to win a prize of an adventure and overnight stay in the Willamette Valley. The visitors association website, https://willamettevalley.org/ornament, will serve as the hub for contest winners to claim their prizes throughout the contest. You can also find trail information and hints throughout December on this page. Once the contest closes, all remaining ornaments will be picked up by U.S. Forest Service professionals. The Willamette National Forest provides recreational opportunities, fishing, hunting, foraging, firewood, minerals, wood products and Christmas trees. Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Holiday light string collection; drop off lights at the Republic Services office, 1214 SE Montgomery St., Albany. Through Jan. 3.

Pastega Christmas Display, 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis; enter off Reservoir Avenue and exit on 53rd. The drive-through event has returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Admission: donation of packaged food items for local food items. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with taking down the display after Dec. 31; information is available at https://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com (click on the "Volunteer" button).

Giving opportunities

ABC House is holding a drive to benefit children who have been impacted by abuse or neglect. The community is invited to donate unwrapped items for themed gift drives by Dec. 10: youth and teen clothing, art supplies, reusable water bottles, board games, individually wrapped snacks. ABC House is unable to accept toys and stuffed animals due to limited storage. Participants can also host a drive or adopt a family trying to celebrate the holiday season on a tight budget. Information: coordinator@abchouse.org or https://www.abchouse.org/wishlist.

The Arc Giving Tree, a tradition of 17 years, will soon be ready for action at the Arc Thrift Store, 928 NW Beca Ave. in Corvallis. Stop by Saturday or later to select a gift tag from the tree. Requests for gifts to be purchased are specifically for people in the community with developmental disabilities who might not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season. Detailed purchasing guidelines are provided on each tree tag. No need to gift wrap — the Arc has elves for that. Gifts need to be dropped off by Dec. 15.

Jackson Street Youth Services is asking the community's help in supporting youth ages 10 to 24 experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Community members can donate generously, adopt a specific youth's wish list or organize a drive to collect needed items. Gift drop-off will take place through Dec. 23 at approved locations. Information: 541-360-0867, 541-745-4553, elijah.stucki@jacksonstreet.org or hannah.miller@jacksonstreet.org.

Trillium Family Services Children’s Farm Home is hosting a drive to benefit children unable to be home during the holidays as they receive residential mental health treatment, plus the families Trillium serves who, due to a variety of difficult circumstances, may not be able to provide the things that go into making a holiday bright for their children. Shop for an online wish list (https://trilliumfamily.lorg/shop-client-wish-tags) or grab a tag from a participating partner. The home is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts through Dec. 9. Information: kwoekel@trilliumfamily.org.

Vina Moses Center is holding a Giving Tree drive for gifts for children from birth through age 18 and low-income seniors via partner agencies. All households receive a gift card for a holiday meal. The program is open to Benton County residents; to register your family to benefit from the program, call 541-753-1420 and make an appointment between Dec. 10 and 16. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts will be accepted through Dec. 13. For details, visit vinamoses.org, or get a Vina Moses gift tag from a local business; a list of businesses is available at https://www.vinamoses.org/giving-tree-business-locations. Further information is available at 541-753-1420 or info@vinamoses.org.

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Mid-Willamette Valley area, the donations will benefit Community Outreach, Inc., in Corvallis; Helping Hands Albany; and River Center, Lebanon. The organizations are asking specifically for coats, blankets, gloves and hats. All donations in the area can be dropped between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Windermere office at 987 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis. Information: windermere.com.

Other opportunities

It's the time of year to visit the Siuslaw National Forest or the Willamette National Forest and find the perfect Christmas tree for your home. Christmas tree permits are primarily being sold online at www.recreation.gov and can also be obtained in person from local vendors or via the telephone from a ranger district. Permits allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas. Each household can purchase up to a maximum of five permits. Permits are $5 each with an additional $2.50 registration fee when purchasing online. Additionally, fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through their local national forest; they can apply through Recreation.gov by entering their voucher or pass number when prompted. A $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

