The Friends of the Library holiday book sale is set for this weekend.
The sale, at the main meeting room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is a 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday session for Friends of the Library members. New members can join at the door for $10.
The sale features hardback and paperback books, CDs and DVDs. All books are individually priced and handmade bookmarks also will be for sale.
Proceeds benefit all of the Corvallis-Benton County library branches, including the Bookmobile.