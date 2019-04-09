The Corvallis City Council and Benton County Board of Commissioners met in joint session for nearly two hours on Tuesday to discuss the next phase of transforming the organization charged with carrying out a 10-year plan to address homelessness.
The Housing Opportunities Action Council, or HOAC, came under fire last year from downtown residents and property owners after it announced plans to site a cold-weather shelter for homeless men on Southwest Second Street, along with the Daytime Drop-In Center and the Stone Soup meal service.
Ultimately the cold-weather shelter was moved to the old Hanson Tire Factory south of downtown and the other two services found other quarters as well, but the divisive community debate on the matter lent urgency to HOAC’s efforts to develop a more effective organizational structure.
In September, the city and county chipped in to hire professional facilitator Ari Basil-Wagner to assist in those efforts, and after a number of meetings HOAC’s governing board proposed a new structure and a new name for the group.
Tentatively rebranded as the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Council — or HOPE, for short — the new group would technically be a Benton County advisory committee but would be jointly funded by Corvallis and the county.
It would have a two-tiered governing structure, with a nine-member executive committee overseeing a 17-member coordinating board.
The coordinating board would include three members of the executive committee plus 14 individuals representing various stakeholder groups, including nonprofit social service organizations, homeless advocates, religious groups, veterans, law enforcement, the general public and the business community.
Before that can happen, however, the City Council and Board of Commissioners must formally approve an intergovernmental agreement and a set of bylaws for the new organization. Both bodies are expected to vote on those matters in May, with the goal of getting the revamped organization up and running in July.
Plenty of details remain to be ironed out, including exactly how much money to give HOPE, exactly who will be represented on the group’s coordinating board and how long the authorizing intergovernmental agreement will run.
“Personally, I would like to give it at least two years, maybe longer,” said County Commissioner Xan Augerot, who co-chairs HOAC with Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber.
Traber seconded that suggestion.
“Two years is the minimum in terms of seeing what kind of progress is being made,” he said, adding that it also dovetails neatly with the county’s biennial budgeting cycle.
County Counsel Vance Croney, who worked with City Attorney Jim Brewer on the draft version of the IGA, said making HOPE a county advisory committee would clarify lines of authority and accountability.
“It is owned by Benton County,” Croney said, and would make policy recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.
Several city councilors raised concerns about the proposal.
Bill Glassmire said the bylaws should include an emphasis on community housing availability and affordability.
Jan Napack wanted language to ensure representatives of the broader community would be involved.
Andrew Struthers asked for assurances that county residents from outside the Corvallis city limits would have a role in the new group.
And Nancy Wyse wanted detailed information on funding commitments from city and county coffers.
Two audience members also expressed concerns.
Sara Ingle of Stone Soup said she was worried that nonprofit social service agencies that support the homeless — which make up a majority of the seats on the HOAC board — would be underrepresented in HOPE.
“In this new structure, there’s going to be one person representing all of us,” she said.
And Maggie Cooper, who works downtown and was part of a group that threatened to seek a court injunction to prevent the men’s shelter from moving into the Second Street location, said downtown residents and business owners have been excluded from the restructuring effort. If their interests aren’t adequately addressed, she warned, HOPE could face a lawsuit.
“You’re going to have to give us a seat at the table,” Cooper said. “Once it’s set, we have no other recourse than to go to the legal system.”