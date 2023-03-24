Albany’s nearly 102-year-old meeting spot for everything from quinceañeras to a community Grange hall is, officially, historical.

A federal agency in February added Riverside Community Hall to the country’s roll of buildings prioritized for preservation, part of a statewide effort to add more Oregon buildings to the National Register of Historic Places.

Folks living in the swath of countryside between southwest Albany and northeast Corvallis organized in 1918 to erect a hall after women in the region pushed for construction of a building that could be the center of the community, according to a March 24 news release.

The hall opened in 1921, built mostly with volunteer labor and materials. A local Grange chapter donated $1,000 of the building’s overall $5,000 estimated cost of construction.

Neighbors in 2022 said they hoped for the building’s inclusion on the National Register, around the time they were celebrating Riverside Community Hall at a belated 100th birthday party.

Designation on the National Register means a building may qualify for protections under local laws, receive tax benefits, qualify for some grant funding or other perks contingent on formal federal recognition by the National Park Service.

Oregon requires local governments to offer at least some protections, not specified, to listed properties.

Related stories: