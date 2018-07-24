The way Mark Spence sees it, living in the historic home at 707 Broadalbin St. is kind of like refinishing a piece of furniture. Only it's house-sized.
That said, today, you'd never know the century-old Craftsman bungalow to be the same place he and his wife, Katy Allaback, bought practically sight-unseen 15 years ago.
The couple are inviting the rest of the world to take a look at their progress so far during the 39th annual Interior Tour of Historic Homes, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
The tour will feature their home and five others, along with stops at the Albany Regional Museum, the Monteith House Museum and several of Albany's historic churches. Tickets are $15 and are available on tour day through the Albany Visitors Association.
Spence and Allaback were living in Illinois, where Spence was a professor at Knox College, when he got a fellowship at Oregon State University. The two moved to Corvallis in 1999, and Allaback worked at Sundborn Children's House, the Montessori school in Albany.
The experience told them they wanted to live in the mid-valley, preferably in one of Albany's historic districts. By then they had their son, Patrick, and wanted him to experience Sundborn's preschool.
So in 2003, Spence left both academia and Illinois and the family started house-hunting. During a long weekend in Oregon to see what he could find, Spence came across the home on Broadalbin. The expansive porch, draped with Virginia creeper, caught his eye.
"It was the porch that got me," Spence recalled. He telephoned Allaback, back at home with Patrick in Illinois.
"I said, tell me everything," Allaback remembered. "He was narrating what he saw."
Everything Spence saw that day, especially when it came to the multigenerational neighborhood, sold the family on the structure. But what he didn't see was the inside of the home — and when the family did, they realized exactly how much work they'd taken on.
"It was a mess when we got it," Allaback said. "We came in and oh, my gosh. There was trash in the fireplace. We walked across the floor and our feet were black."
The upstairs toilet in the house leaked, something the two discovered when water began dripping on Allaback's mother, Patricia Manuras, sleeping in the bedroom below. Then a section of plaster fell from the ceiling.
The home was completed in either 1917 or 1918, but the family knows little about it other than in the 1950s, it served as a parsonage for the Methodist Church.
The basement walls insulated with parts of boxes that had once held coffins. The fireplace mantle was covered with seven layers of paint, which made the family wonder if perhaps each new pastor wanted a different color scheme.
Visitors won't see any of those things today. The couple gutted the bathroom and removed the fireplace paint, also adding a bookcase there. The breakfast nook, once crusted with leftover food, now shines clean in the morning light.
Essentially, Spence said, "We're kind of unwinding to the previous 80 years, in a way."
The ceiling trim took so much replacement work Allaback isn't quite joking when she says she'd like to add a clause to any deed of sale saying it can't be painted over.
"And we will come every five years to check," she warned.
The home is still a work in progress, but both Spence and Allaback said they believe it's important to showcase Albany's history through opportunities like the home tour.
"We think there's a responsibility, an obligation," Allaback said. "We're fortunate to live in what we feel is one of Albany's gifts, or treasures; these wonderful, diverse historic homes. Part of that is to open them up to the public so they can be inspired themselves and learn about its history."
History is made of day-to-day people doing day-to-day chores and repairs, and that's part of what the tour can showcase, Spence said: especially with a home like theirs, still undergoing work.
"It's not a grand Victorian. No mayor ever lived here," Spence said. "There's not this ornate stuff you have to be an expert on."
A member of the Central Albany Revitalization Area advisory board, Spence said he sees Albany's most distinct feature as its historic downtown.
"We have to cultivate it and care for it and protect it," he said. "And, in a sense, that's what this home tour does."
