If you go

The 39th Interior Tour of Historic Homes runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. They are available at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. S.E. in downtown Albany, beginning at 10 a.m. on tour day.

The self-guided tour will feature six privately-owned historic homes, the Albany Regional Museum, the Monteith House Museum and several historic churches.

A horse-drawn wagon and vintage trolley rides are included in the ticket price. Light refreshments will be provided at First Christian Church.

The tours are coordinated by Albany's Historic Interior Home Tour Committee and sponsored by the Monteith Historical Society. Proceeds benefit the Monteith House Museum.