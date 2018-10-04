The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyons St., S., will feature author and historian Jeff Davis at the next History Bites! at Noon meeting Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Davis will be discussing his passion for researching and writing books on the paranormal. Over the past 15 years he has written or contributed to books on ghosts and odd and unusual happenings in the Pacific Northwest.
Light Refreshments will be served and admission is free. For more information, call 541-967-7122; email info@armuseum.com or visit, www.armuseum.com.