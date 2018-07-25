The historic Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been added to the 39th Interior Tour of Historic Homes, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
The church, at the corner of Santiam Road and Main Street, has been the focus of public attention recently. The city of Albany, which owns the 126-year-old structure, has been discussing whether to demolish it if a buyer can't be found to have it moved.
A community group calling itself the Willamette River East Neighborhood, known for short as WREN, has an online petition to save the church and has told the Albany City Council the group is committed to taking on a fundraising program to renovate the structure if the city would commit to moving it.
Tickets for the historic tour are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets are available at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. S.E. in downtown Albany, beginning at 10 a.m. on tour day.
The self-guided tour also features six privately owned historic homes, the Albany Regional Museum, the Monteith House Museum and other historic churches.
A horse-drawn wagon and vintage trolley rides are included in the ticket price. Light refreshments will be provided at First Christian Church.
The tours are coordinated by Albany's Historic Interior Home Tour Committee and sponsored by the Monteith Historical Society. Proceeds benefit the Monteith House Museum.
