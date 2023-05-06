Tim Walter is a “do-it-yourself” kind of guy. When he sees a problem that needs fixing, he doesn’t bother waiting on other people to step in and fix it.

So, when he noticed his father’s grave was overrun with weeds and underwater for part of the year at Miller Cemetery in Millersburg, he decided to do something about it.

“I just didn’t feel like that was a good way to honor my father,” Walter said.

The problem was that nobody had been taking care of the cemetery for quite some time, common occurrence among the hundreds of historic cemeteries throughout the state. A historic cemetery is any cemetery that has at least one burial of a person who died 75 years before the current date.

Miller Cemetery, which is located at the intersection of Woods Road and Millersburg Drive, had its first burial in 1851, but wasn’t established until 1857. Several associations oversaw the care of the cemetery from 1857 until about 2021, but its members grew old and failed to find replacements.

Once they retired or passed away, the cemetery fell into disarray. Weeds sprouted over the graves, fallen tree limbs damaged headstones and drainage issues resulted in part of the cemetery being underwater at times.

Kuri Gill, the state’s program director for historic cemeteries, said that vandalism often occurs in cemeteries that appear to be uncared for. Neighboring properties may also start to encroach on a cemetery’s land if there is no fence or if it seems as if nobody is watching the area.

“It’s a cycling effect,” Gill said. “The biggest issue is that there’s not enough community awareness that it does take a lot of effort.”

Historic cemeteries serve as a record of the community, Gill added, and a place to learn more about what happened in a certain region. For instance, cemeteries reveal social and religious practices, as well as health issues communities faced at certain points in time.

“With the 1910’s influenza epidemic, whole families are buried in the cemeteries,” Gill said. “That’s going to be seen again with COVID.”

Several historic Oregon figures can be found at the Miller Cemetery, including wagon train leader William McClain, the city’s namesake George Miller and other prominent families who settled in Linn County along the Oregon Trail.

A lifelong teacher, Walter believes their stories ought to be honored and known to the community. In late 2021, he jumped through several bureaucratic hoops and was able to take over the care of the cemetery.

“This could easily be lost,” he said. “We want to take the history of this place and tell the story of it, but we want to do it in a modern way that's attractive to the next generation.”

But cemetery maintenance isn’t cheap, and the harsh reality is that there’s no money in conventional burials, Walter said. Only 10% of people dying in Oregon choose to be buried, while the other 90% are cremated. Those numbers used to be flipped.

Walter had the idea to build a crematorium on a surplus piece of land owned by the county nearby and lease it out to other agencies for 50 years. He figured he’d be able to generate enough income for the four-person cemetery board to handle basic maintenance all on their own so they wouldn’t have to be dependent on government assistance.

The county commissioners, however, had a different plan: Chair Roger Nyquist suggested the maintenance work be performed by a work crew from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. While it was not Walter’s first choice for the plan, he decided he’d accept the temporary help while pursuing other avenues to become self-sufficient.

On Friday morning, May 5, however, the sheriff’s office informed Walter that it did not have the budget to take care of the maintenance for free, and that the work would cost more than what Walter could afford.

So, he’s back to square one.

“We will continue forward with the idea of doing a crematorium, but we're going to be looking for other property,” he said.

In the meantime, there are two volunteer work days planned for Millersburg residents and anyone else who wishes to clean up an overrun cemetery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Volunteers will mow, weed and rake so that the cemetery becomes walkable to visitors.

Ultimately, Walter’s goal is to remove all the red tape that keeps people from taking over cemeteries, which leads to all sorts of problems. For instance, if there is no licensed board to oversee the care of a cemetery, it can go defunct and no longer perform burials.

Taking care of a cemetery is neither easy nor cheap, Gill said, especially on the west side of the state where it rains a lot and vegetation grows fast. Cemeteries become abandoned all too often when its board members give up, which results in a situation like Miller Cemetery.

But Walter has an idea that he believes will serve the community while honoring those who have passed.

He plans to put a columbarium — a structure for storing urns — in one quadrant of the cemetery to respond to the growing population of those who wish to be cremated.

There will be a structure in the shape of a covered wagon in the center of the area to honor the area’s history and the families who started a life here nearly two centuries ago, he said.

The area will be landscaped in the shape of a wagon wheel, and each pie-shaped section will have its own garden. People will then be able to spread the ashes of their loved ones in the wagon wheel garden, and there will be a place to memorialize their names and life spans.

“We don’t do this for the money,” Walter said. “We do this because we believe it is the right thing to do.”

