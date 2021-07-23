Historic homes and cemetery tours return next week

Two historic tours are kicking off next week in Albany, the first is the Historic Cemetery Tour and the other is the Historic Homes Tour.
The cemetery tour is returning after a two-year hiatus and provides people with a chance to tromp around the grounds of a local graveyard and learn about key figures from the community. Put on by the Albany Regional Museum, the tour is meant to highlight noteworthy community members who are buried in local historic cemeteries. The cemetery in question rotates year-to-year and this one features Riverside Cemetery located at the west end of Seventh Avenue.
There is often a theme or relationship between the headstones that are showcased. This year, the museum opted for markers that depict figures from the Roaring Twenties era that occurred directly after the Spanish Flu pandemic.
“We targeted the Roaring Twenties (because) they were coming out of a pandemic and we’re doing the same,” said Keith Lohse, executive director of the Albany Regional Museum.
Headstones to be featured include a former editor of the Albany Democrat, one of two local papers that merged to form the Albany Democrat-Herald in 1925. There’s also a local car dealer, cigar salesman and a couple who owned a downtown furniture store. Headstones will also feature members of the influential local hotelier family, the Vandrans.
Each headstone is introduced by a presenter, typically someone who is connected to their profession in some way. The tour, in its 11th year, is free to the public and runs from 7 p.m. to dusk on July 28.
The Historic Homes Tour, a summer accompaniment to the Christmas Parlor Tour, is on July 31 and will take place entirely outdoors in order to account for COVID safety. While that means the public won’t get to see the interiors of some Albany’s most beautiful and historic houses, the Albany Visitor’s Association is offering free tickets for this year’s tour. The tickets are usually $15, but the AVA is asking for donations from those who want to help support the event and the organization.
The locations of the homes and other historic buildings that are part of the tour are kept secret ahead of the event, since part of the fun is in tracking down the locations on your own and exploring Albany’s historic districts. Some porches will be decorated and some yards will be open for perusal.
One historic home, owned by Bob and Marilyn Hill, has a fallout shelter in the back yard, which the owners plan to open for the public to explore. The Hills have owned the home since 1988, but it was previously owned by local historian Bob Potts in 1961 when the shelter was installed.
Folks will be able to go down into the shelter two at a time in order to see it firsthand. The Hills have been part of the tour before and say that it’s always a fun experience to show off their property and teach people a little about its history.
“The homes tour began when some downtown neighbors were curious about what some of the other downtown homes look like,” said Marilyn Hill. “So, it grew out of that. It’s a curiosity and a sharing because not a lot of people live in vintage homes around here.”
Participants can download a map of the participating properties or pick one up at the Albany Visitors Association offices located at 110 Third Street. There’s also a free app called Albany Explorer you can download on Android smartphones or Apple products like iPhone and iPad. It includes maps of three of Albany’s historic districts and recommendations of what restaurants to eat at.
The maps are also important so you can keep an eye out for architectural details, like particularly beautiful woodwork or bricklaying components, that will be included in a scavenger hunt. Those who return the completed scavenger hunt ballot to the AVA office will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
The Historic Homes Tour, in its 42nd year, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.