Historic Corvallis house to get new porch

Efforts to restore the historic Levi Hinkle House in downtown Corvallis continue to move forward.

On March 9 the city’s Historic Resources Commission approved plans to reconstruct the porch on the circa-1898 structure that narrowly escaped the wrecking ball. In January of 2020 the Corvallis City Council upheld the August, 2019 denial of a demolition permit by the Historic Resources Commission.

In its decision the HRC gave the property owners the right to add an upper deck porch railing to match the building’s original look, as seen in early photographs.

Preservationists purchased the property at 502 NW Second St. for $155,000, and David and Jennifer Moffatt, who run Caring Construction in Adair Village, plan to run their business out of the building once it is restored.

Last Friday, Jennifer Moffat, armed with a rake and wearing thick gloves, was at the site tidying up a bit after the porch removal.

“She’s in pretty good shape for being 126 years old,” Moffatt said.

Cleanup efforts inside the house and around the perimeter of the property yielded six tons of debris, Moffatt said.