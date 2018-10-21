“LBJ, the Great Society and the 1960s: A Conversation with Presidential Historian and ABC Analyst Mark K. Updegrove” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Construction & Engineering Hall at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
The talk is free and open to the public.
Updegrove’s appearance is part of the College of Liberal Arts’ new series, “The 60s: The Decade that Changed America.” The series, created by journalist and historian Bob Santelli, celebrates the cultural and artistic impact the 1960s have had on the past five decades of American life. Santelli is OSU’s director of popular music and performing arts.
Updegrove is the president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and serves as presidential historian for ABC News, where he appears regularly on “Good Morning America” and “This Week.” He was the director of the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library from 2009 to 2017 and hosted the 2014 Civil Rights Summit, which included Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
For additional information about the series, visit: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/60s-decade-changed-america.