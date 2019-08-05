An annual ceremony to remember the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Corvallis' Riverfront Commemorative Park at First Street and Madison Avenue.
This is the 37th year that Corvallis has marked the event, and the ceremony always takes place near the date of the World War II bombings.
Also scheduled to speak at the event are Pat Hoover, a Hanford Downwinder; Fred Schafer of the National Association of Atomic Veterans and Russ Yamada, who will read "My Grandmother Came From a Beautiful City."
The event also includes kyoto music by Masumi Timson and Robert Nogash.
The ceremony culminates at dusk with a candlelight walk to the Van Buren Street Bridge as the silent lantern-lit peace flotilla passes underneath.
For more information, contact Leah Bolger at leahbolger@comcast.net.