THE HINRICHS FILE

Name: Jeff Hinrichs

Residence: Albany area

Occupation: Captain for the Albany Police Department

Family: Wife Lynn, three children, five grandchildren

Claim to fame: The longtime officer has watched numerous changes with technology and strategy for his agency. And he’s helped spur those changes in some instances. Hinrichs retires on June 28.

Quotable: “I like the idea of being a guardian in the community and helping people, and also trying to right the wrong.”

