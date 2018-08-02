The Hill Street blues should be a thing of the past on Friday night, when the road is expected to reopen to all traffic.
“The last I heard, they were targeting 5 p.m.,” said Staci Belcastro, city engineer for the city of Albany.
The opening of Hill Street comes a month ahead of the contractor’s deadline, city officials said.
The completion date for all of the work on the $1.73-million project, including landscaping, is Oct. 19. Minor construction details and other work will continue after Friday.
Belcastro added that the project will be “huge” for Albany residents. “This road has been in very poor condition for many years. It’s going to be a big improvement,” she said.
Hill Street is one of the main north-south corridors of the city, but there were potholes and other problems throughout the roadway.
“It was really just falling apart,” Belcastro said.
Bike lanes also have been added. Julie Gaffey, who works at Hillhouse Apartments on Hill Street, said those will be a great safety improvement for children bicycling to school and other residents pedaling around town.
“There’s a lot of bike riders around here,” she said. “Look how wonderful this all looks,” Gaffey added.
The project hasn’t been much of a hassle for residents and was relatively drama-free, Gaffey said.
Construction made access tricky for some businesses, however, such as La Roca Mexican Restaurant, 1727 Hill St. S.E.
“It impacted us a little bit. But if the food is good, people will take the extra minute to drive around,” said Gabriel Camarillo, a server at the eatery.
Construction workers also regularly came in to order burritos and other food, he added.
The Hill Street reconstruction stretches from Queen Avenue to 24th Avenue S.E. The project started in mid-April with utility, curb, sidewalk and driveway work. In mid-June, the roadway was closed to through traffic for street excavation, paving and final striping.
Public safety and local traffic had access through the construction zone, but a detour directed most traffic to Marion and Geary streets.
The goal was to finish the project by Labor Day due to the impact that construction would have on accessing nearby schools.
The contractor, R&R General Contractors, Inc. of Salem, should be eligible for a bonus for opening the roadway and likely completing the project ahead of schedule, Belcastro said. She couldn’t say exactly how much the construction firm would get at this time.
The city of Albany handled the design of the project.
Next summer, construction work also is scheduled for Hill Street, but this time it’s between 24th and 34th avenues. That project, budgeted at $3.8 million, will include a new water line and street rehabilitation, Belcastro said.
Roadwork on Oak Street, between 34th and 38th avenues, also is currently underway, and that project is anticipated to be completed before Labor Day, as well. That project is budgeted at $940,000.
