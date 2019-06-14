Hill Street will be closed to through traffic for street work between 24th and 34th avenues beginning Monday, according to the Albany Public Works Department.
The closure is to allow for completion of utility work, street excavation, paving and final striping. Local access for residents will be maintained, with a detour sign to route traffic around the area via Geary Street. Pacific Excavation, Inc., is the contractor for the $3.1 million project.
Through traffic is expected to be restored by Aug. 30.
For more information, contact Public Works Engineering at 541-917-7676.