As the hikers walked, Gary Chapman pointed out elements of the trail:
This bit, for example, was difficult to build because the trail crew trail didn’t want to damage the tree roots near the surface. This area of the trail follows what appears to be a long-overgrown logging road that has been abandoned since the 1950s. The overall route for the trail was specifically chosen to take hikers away from major roads.
Chapman, president of the Corvallis to the Sea Trail Partnership, was leading one of four hikes the group hosted Saturday to show off sections of the 62-mile trail between Corvallis and the Pacific Ocean. The group has been planning and building the trail since 2003. Saturday's event was scheduled to coincide with National Trails Day.
Around 40 people met Saturday morning in Corvallis and broke up into four groups that carpooled out to different sections of the trail for out-and-back hikes ranging from 4 to 7 miles.
Chapman, who lead the tour on the Grant Creek section of the trail near Harlan, said the purposes of the hikes was to raise interest in the trail.
“We’re always interested in drawing in new people to help build and maintain trails,” he said.
Chapman said the group has an email list of 500 to 600 volunteers, but only a fraction of them have helped out with trail work. The majority of the work is done by just a handful of the volunteers, he said.
“We have a very committed core group, but a very small group,” he said.
The Grant Creek section of the trail, for example, was started Nov. 10 and completed Feb. 10 and took 109 volunteer days.
“Four of us did 75 percent of the work,” he said. “We moved a lot of dirt and carried a lot of timbers.”
Chapman said the group’s goal is to have all sections of the trail completed in the first half of 2020 so it can get signs up and trail maps out before the summer recreation season. The route is stitched together from public and private land and includes paved streets, old logging roads and hiking trails.
Chapman said the organization will get a boost this summer, when a Youth Volunteer Corps team is scheduled to build about a mile and a half of trail.
Chapman said the group likes these organized hikes because they are a chance to get feedback from the public on the trail.
“Most people say this is really nice,” he said.
Theo Dreher, of Corvallis, was in the group Chapman led Saturday. He said he had heard about the trail before and thinks it’s a great idea, so he jumped at the chance to see some of the route. He said he thinks someday he’d like to backpack the route.
He added that the work the volunteers had done to build the trail was impressive.
“It’s a very nice public service,” he said.