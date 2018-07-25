A hiker was airlifted from the Pacific Crest Trail and transported to Salem Hospital on Tuesday after falling ill, according to Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm.
The report states that on July 24, at 2:45 p.m., LCSO received a call that a hiker was vomiting, cramping and severely dehydrated.
Rudy Santiago Moreno, 35, of Edinburg, Texas, was on the second day of a planned 10-day trip. He was at 6,000 feet elevation and 9 miles from the Pamelia Lake trailhead.
LCSO sent search and rescue teams to the Pamelia Lake and Bingham trails. While en route, rescuers learned that Moreno's condition was not improving. A request was made for air assets from the Oregon Army National Guard.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., a helicopter from the Oregon National Guard hoisted Moreno from the trail and took him to the Salem Municipal Airport. From there an ambulance transported him to a local hospital, where he was treated.
Linn County Mounted Posse and Linn County Amateur Radio assisted in the operation.
