The Oregon Department of Transportation will be doing some night work on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis in the coming weeks, with the project likely to lead to small delays for motorists.
The work is scheduled to begin Sept. 8 and conclude by Oct. 4. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
ODOT public information officer Angela Beers Seydel said that a survey team will be out using ground-penetrating radar to locate existing concrete roadway under the asphalt.
Beers Seydel said that there will be some lane closures but that she expected “very short delays.”
The operation will be a mobile one, Beers Seydel said, with traffic controlled by flaggers.