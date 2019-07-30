The Oregon Department of Transportation is gearing up for the next phase of safety upgrades on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.
Already in the books in the $28 million projects list is a safety study and a new conflict warning system at the Independence Highway intersection.
Key additions in the coming years include two-way center turn lanes between Conifer Boulevard and Merloy Avenue near the Children’s Farm Home and between Blossom Lane and Scenic Drive in North Albany.
The Children’s Farm Home widening might prove contentious because it puts in play the 28 elm trees that line the east side of the highway.
Julie GaNung, the ODOT project manager, notes that the Farm Home is listed as a resource in the National Register of Historic Places.
“We will comply with the National Historic Preservation Act,” she said. “The trees may be impacted due to the widening, but we won’t have details before spring 2020. If there is no safe and viable alternative to impacting the trees, a mitigation plan will be developed with the help of public and private stakeholders.”
The final decision also will be informed, GaNung said, by an outreach event/open house planned for mid-2020.
Scott Heiser, formerly the district attorney for Benton County, is firmly in favor of preserving the trees.
“Planting saplings to ‘mitigate’ the destruction of massive, ancient trees is a profound insult.” Heiser said. “As the Chinese have said for many years, ‘the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago.’”
There are other opinions. Retired community college administrator Pete Bober lives on Merloy Avenue within view of the elms. Bober and his neighbors played a key role in organizing community support for ODOT action in the corridor. Neighborhood meetings in 2014 led to a call to then-Rep. Andy Olson which led to community meetings at the Children’s Farm Home which led to the ODOT safety study and the $28 million in state funding.
The key concerns for Bober and his neighbors were the need for a left-turn lane and reducing speed in the area. The concerns hardened Feb. 5, 2014 when 29-year-old Merloy resident Dominic Schlundt died after being rear-ended trying to turn left onto Merloy. Neighbors could hear the impact of the crash all the way down the street.
“We are big tree lovers ourselves, with two gigantic pin oaks and three very large sweet gun trees in our yard,” Bober said. “I would love to be able to save those elm trees, but when it comes to a choice between saving the lives of humans versus the life of a tree, I have to opt for human lives.
“As you know we are not just talking hypotheticals. If that turning lane had been in place in 2014, Dominic Schlundt would still be alive and several injury accidents would have been avoided.”
ODOT data show that there were 15 fatalities among the 301 crashes in the Albany-Corvallis corridor from 2010 to 2014.
GaNung said that consultants currently are gathering a topographic survey, right of way boundary information, and environmental data to use in project design and assessment.
The first projects to move forward, GaNung said, will be improvements at Independence Highway, Granger Avenue and near Garland Nursery, with construction set to begin in 2021.
The lane Confifer-Meloy and Blossom-Scenic additions will follow, GaNung said, “because the design development is more complex in these segments.”
ODOT and those who live, work or commute in the corridor, also know that the highway’s challenges are not static … new ones can crop up.
Such as the massive Stahlbush Island Farms warehouse complex near the intersection with Granger. Nanette Dupuy, who works at Tunnel Radio of America on nearby Hyslop Road, said she thinks that a traffic signal at Granger should be considered because of the additional traffic stemming from the warehouse.
GaNung, meanwhile, said that “we haven’t seen an increase in traffic … since Stahlbush Farms built their new warehouse, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. … We’re not planning a signal at this time.”