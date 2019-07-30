PROJECTS LIST

Work Completed

• Intersection Conflict Warning System (ITS) was installed on U.S. 20 at Independence Highway in August 2016

• U.S. 20 safety study was completed in December 2016

Upcoming projects

• Adding a center two-way left turn lane and widening shoulders between Blossom Lane and Scenic Drive in North Albany

• Installing a longer, buffered right turn lane westbound and left turn acceleration lane eastbound at Independence Highway and also at Granger Avenue

• Improving bicycle striping and signs through the Granger Avenue and Independence Hwy intersections

• Installing a center two-way left turn lane north of Conifer Boulevard to Merloy Avenue

• Widening shoulders, installing guardrail and improving sight distance near Garland Nursery

• Upgrading signs and markings at railroad crossings

• Improve centerline striping visibility

For more information go to the project’s website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21191