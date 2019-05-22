The Oregon Department of Transportation said it would close Highway 34 west of Philomath for most of Friday to clean up a logging truck crash that occurred Wednesday morning.
ODOT said in a press release that a logging truck loaded with equipment crashed about six miles west of Philomath. The crash caused traffic delays throughout Thursday, ODOT's tripcheck.com website said.
ODOT said in its release that Highway 34 would be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and travelers should detour on Highway 20, since there would be no through traffic during the closure.
Greg Ridler, undersheriff with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to the crash, which left the semi-truck partially blocking one lane of traffic.
"We are working to clear the road," he said Wednesday morning. "It's going to take some time but we do have one lane open."
He said the plan was to have a tow truck move the truck out of traffic and then remove other pieces of the vehicle at a later time.
Ridler said there were no injuries in the crash.