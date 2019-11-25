Highway 20 has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned log truck, but travelers are advised to use caution as they pass through the area.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that traffic is moving slowly past the scene of the five-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Norton Creek Road, just west of Blodgett in the Coast Range.
You have free articles remaining.
Several people were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment, according to Undersheriff Greg Ridler.
No further details were available Monday morning.