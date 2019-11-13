The Corvallis Fire Department responded Wednesday to a house fire in the 4000 block of NE Highway 20 north of Corvallis.
According to Battalion Chief Ben Janes, said the department was called out at around 5 p.m. In all, he said four fire engines, a water tender and an ambulance responded, with at total of around 15 personnel involved in the response.
He said the fire was contained to a single room and its contents, and personnel had it under control within five minutes of arriving. No injuries were reported, and firefighters rescued a couple of cats and a dog from the residence.
Evening traffic was impacted between Corvallis and Albany during the incident. According to Janes, traffic near the fire was diverted onto Northeast Asbahr Avenue, Northeast Fair Acres Drive and Northeast Pilkington Avenue for 20 to 25 minutes. He added that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in controlling traffic.
“We worked to get the fire under control and investigation underway quickly to get the road back open,” he said, adding that the department understands how slowed traffic on the highway affects people at that time of day, so reopening the highway quickly was a priority.
Janes said firefighters were on the scene for a total of about 90 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.