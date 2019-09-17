A Newport woman was killed Tuesday on Highway 20 near Toledo when the vehicle she was driving veered off the road, went down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled onto its passenger side.
The Oregon State Police was identified as Linda C. Dodson, 68, who was driving a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Dodson was traveling with her dog Lucy, who was transported to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Lucy was transported to a local veterinarian where she was evaluated and released. Friends of Dodson retrieved Lucy to care for her.
It was not immediately known why Dodson's vehicle veered off the road.
During the course of the investigation, a separate noninjury crash occurred near the crash site and was considered a secondary crash. The second crash occurred when vehicles were slowing down for the fatal crash and one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.
The highway was blocked or partially blocked for seven hours after the noon Tuesday incident.
The Toledo Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Toledo Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department assisted the State Police at the scene.