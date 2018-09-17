A 57-year-old Detroit man was killed Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash about four miles east of Gates on Highway 22, the Oregon State Police said.
State Police said the victim, Eric Ellis, was driving a 2004 Honda Civic eastbound on the highway when it went into the westbound lane and sideswiped a 2012 Ford pickup truck pulling a travel trailer. The pickup was being driven by Owen Barth, 48, of Dallas. The Civic continued on the highway and struck a 2014 GMC pickup, driven by Ryan Wolvert, 41, of Oregon City.
Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. Barth and Wolvert were not injured.
The highway was closed for more than three hours following the crash, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. State Police officers on the scene were assisted by the Gates Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Keizer Police Department.