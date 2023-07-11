Plan ahead: Highway 99E will be closed Saturday through Tuesday, July 15 through 18, in North Harrisburg. A detour will be in place.

The closure will take place between the Substation Road and Peoria Road intersections while crews repair the railroad crossing in town, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT anticipates the closure will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and expects to reopen the highway by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Work is weather-dependent, so the schedule may change.

While Highway 99E is closed, you can detour using Substation and Peoria roads:

Southbound: Turn right on Substation Road, left onto Peoria Road, then right on Highway 99E.

Northbound: Turn left on Peoria Road, right on Substation Road, then left on Highway 99E.

The detour is open to passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, but not to oversized commercial trucking permits, according to ODOT.

Businesses in the closed section of Highway 99E will have access through the closure point at Substation Road.

For more information about this project, call David House at 503-551-8641. For 24/7 road conditions and traffic alerts, visit tripcheck.com or call 511.