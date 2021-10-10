Highway 34 closed between Lebanon and I-5 due to serious crash

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 following a serious crash at Red Bridge Road.

The agency issued a news release at 8 p.m. about the wreck.

A lengthy closure for cleanup and crash reconstruction were expected and there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway on Sunday night.

As a detour, motorists were advised to use Highway 20.

