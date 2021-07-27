 Skip to main content
Highway 20 work will cause closures near Sweet Home
  • Updated
010617-cgt-nws-20-landslide-gv01.jpg (072821-copy)

Oregon Department of Transportation crews work to clean up a landslide that blocked both lanes of Highway 20 near Toledo in 2017. Landslides like this are common along the highway and ODOT has improvements planned to the stretch near Sweet Home that will add a retaining wall to reduce the impact of future slides. (Mid-Valley Media file, January 2017).

 Godofredo Vasquez, Mid-Valley Media file photo

Extensive work to reduce landslide damage along Highway 20 will result in lane closures starting Aug. 2, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.

The work, which basically run through the rest of this year during this latest phase, is part of an ongoing effort to make the highway that runs through Linn County safer. It includes reconstruction of the road that was damaged by landslides, as well as building a retaining wall that will lessen the impact of future slides.

The current phase of work focuses on the retaining wall, which will be built from milepost 56 to milepost 56.2.

The press release by ODOT says that motorists should expect 24-hour single lane closures from early august through December. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and the travel lane will typically be 15 feet wide. Folks can expect delays due to the closures and a narrower lane of travel during the first two weeks of the project.

A three-day full road closure is expected in September, after Labor Day weekend. Work on this stretch will continue through next year, including another full road closure in May 2022 that will last for two weeks. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of August 2022.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

Highway 20 reopens
Highway 20 reopens

Highway 20 was reopened just after 10 a.m. Friday after crews finished clearing up a landslide that had blocked the road one mile west of Tole…

