Highway 20 still safety challenge as upgrades move forward

Approximately $28 million in safety upgrades are in the pipeline for the Highway 20 corridor between Corvallis and Albany.

The numbers continue to show the need.

There were five fatalities in the 9.25-mile corridor from 2015 to this year, including one in late October.

“The key message is that the crash rate has remained consistent, which is why this project is happening — to improve safety in the corridor,” said Angela Beers Seydel, an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Beers encouraged residents to participate in an online open house, which includes project information and opportunities to provide feedback (see the information box for how to join).

“It’s a chance for everyone to take a look at the planned upgrades and share their thoughts,” Beers Seydel said.

“One thing we really need feedback on is the alternatives for bike and pedestrian improvements being considered in the future improvements section between Scenic Drive and North Albany Road. What do people want and need? There’s a conceptual drawing in the open house.”

Here’s a closer look at the five most recent fatalities: