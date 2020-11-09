Highway 20 still safety challenge as upgrades move forward

Approximately $28 million in safety upgrades are in the pipeline for the Highway 20 corridor between Corvallis and Albany.
The numbers continue to show the need.
There were five fatalities in the 9.25-mile corridor from 2015 to this year, including one in late October.
“The key message is that the crash rate has remained consistent, which is why this project is happening — to improve safety in the corridor,” said Angela Beers Seydel, an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Beers encouraged residents to participate in an online open house, which includes project information and opportunities to provide feedback (see the information box for how to join).
“It’s a chance for everyone to take a look at the planned upgrades and share their thoughts,” Beers Seydel said.
“One thing we really need feedback on is the alternatives for bike and pedestrian improvements being considered in the future improvements section between Scenic Drive and North Albany Road. What do people want and need? There’s a conceptual drawing in the open house.”
Here’s a closer look at the five most recent fatalities:
Oct. 29: Keith Merritt Lee of Independence died in a 5:45 a.m. head-on crash near the entrance to Hyak Park.
Jan. 7, 2019: Suzanne Durheim of Brownsville died when her pickup truck slid off the icy highway and into the Willamette River across from the HP Inc. campus.
May 10, 2018: Darrell Johnson of Albany died in a single-vehicle wreck when he hit a pole near Granger Avenue.
July 31, 2017: A motorcyclist, heading toward Corvallis, died in a collision with a pickup truck at the Conifer Boulevard intersection. The truck was attempting a left turn onto Conifer.
Jan. 6, 2016: Connie Lee Davis of Sweet Home died in a crash at the Circle Boulevard intersection. Lee Davis was a passenger in a vehicle turning left onto Circle when it collided with a Corvallis-bound vehicle on Highway 20.
Interest started to build on the Highway 20 safety issue after the death of Dominic Schlundt in a reader-ender at Merloy Avenue in 2014.
Merloy neighbors played a key role in organizing community support for ODOT action in the corridor. Meetings after Schlundt’s death led to a call to then-Rep. Andy Olson which led to community meetings at the Children’s Farm Home which led to an ODOT safety study and the $28 million in state funding.
Already in the books is a new conflict warning system at the Independence Highway intersection.
Key additions in the coming years include two-way center turn lanes between Conifer Boulevard and Merloy Avenue near the Children’s Farm Home and between Blossom Lane and Scenic Drive in North Albany.
The next projects to move forward, ODOT officials said, will be improvements at Independence Highway, Granger Avenue and near Garland Nursery. Design work will be concluded in 2021, with construction set to begin in 2022. The dangerous Independence and Granger intersections will get buffered right turn lanes and median acceleration lanes for those turning left onto the highway.
The Conifer-Merloy and Blossom-Scenic lane additions will follow, with the design work set for 2022 and construction in early 2023.
