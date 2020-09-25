Highest COVID-19 case rate reported; tribes, organizations receive pandemic funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon saw its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday since reporting on the pandemic began, with 457 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said Friday that cases have been increasing in Oregon over the last two weeks and that the surge can be tied to workplaces and social gatherings between friends and families. Sidelinger specifically called out Greek life parties that took place at Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, as well as a sewing party and Labor Day get-togethers.

“Even with precautions,” he said. “we can still see the spread of the virus.”

The increase in cases has not sparked new restrictions, but it has impacted local schools. State orders require that the test positivity rate — meaning the number of people who test positive compared to the number of people tested — be at or below 5% before schools can reopen. The rate is currently 6.2%.

In Linn County the rate is 6.7%, and in Benton County it’s 5.3%. The neighboring counties of Jefferson and Marion currently have positive rates of 21.3% and 10.2%.