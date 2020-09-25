Highest COVID-19 case rate reported; tribes, organizations receive pandemic funds

Oregon saw its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday since reporting on the pandemic began, with 457 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said Friday that cases have been increasing in Oregon over the last two weeks and that the surge can be tied to workplaces and social gatherings between friends and families. Sidelinger specifically called out Greek life parties that took place at Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, as well as a sewing party and Labor Day get-togethers.
“Even with precautions,” he said. “we can still see the spread of the virus.”
The increase in cases has not sparked new restrictions, but it has impacted local schools. State orders require that the test positivity rate — meaning the number of people who test positive compared to the number of people tested — be at or below 5% before schools can reopen. The rate is currently 6.2%.
In Linn County the rate is 6.7%, and in Benton County it’s 5.3%. The neighboring counties of Jefferson and Marion currently have positive rates of 21.3% and 10.2%.
Linn County saw 12 new cases Friday, with Benton adding 11. Linn now has 508 cases and 13 deaths. Benton has 307 cases and six deaths. Overall the state has 32,314 cases. There were three new deaths, one each in Lane, Multnomah and Jackson County. The state's death toll is at 542. Clatsop led the way with 73 new cases, part of a 79-case outbreak at a seafood company in Warrenton.
Three local organizations also showed up on the Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report. Freres Lumber in Lyons and the Lowe's distribution center in Lebanon each reported five cases, while the Mari's Place child care facility in Corvallis has three cases.
One mid-valley firm, Stahlbush Island Farms, has been removed from the outbreaks list. A total of 15 cases were attributed to Stahlbush, but the company has seen no new cases for more than 28 days, so the outbreak has been declared resolved.
Meanwhile, Leanne Johnson of the Oregon Health Authority Equity and Inclusion Office said there was still good news Friday.
“I want to offer a glimmer of hope on this somber day,” she said. “We’re pleased to announce that we selected a variety of nonprofits and tribal governments for health equity grants.”
A total of $45 million from federal CARES Act funds will go to 206 organizations and tribal governments to help tribal members and people of color disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Those economically impacted or in need of transportation, health care and housing will be helped by the funds.
It can be difficult to quarantine in tribal communities, where intergenerational living is common, Johnson said. The funds distributed to the organizations and tribal governments will help with housing, including hotel vouchers.
“This funding will not solve all health equity issues or systematic racism that has caused them,” Johnson said, “but will make a difference for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who suffer under these differences amplified by COVID-19.”
Applications for funds originally totaled $170 million, but not all requests could be funded.
“We look forward to partnering with these remarkable organizations and communities, who do such vital work to serve their communities,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “We are deeply aware how these organizations’ linkages and knowledge of their communities and the challenges they face are so important to bringing resources to help. We look forward to the collective work to continue to meaningfully address the systemic racism and structural inequities that have caused so much health disparity, especially relating to COVID-19.”
