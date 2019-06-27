Wednesday night’s thunderstorm — or more precisely, severe wind gusts right before rains — wreaked havoc on some fields and will almost certainly lead to diminished yields, said local farmers.
“It’s just a mess. I’ve got about 300 acres (of annual rye grass and meadow foam) pretty fouled up,” said Eric Bowers, who farms in Linn and Lane counties in the Harrisburg area.
“There are wind rows rolled up as big as Volkswagen buses,” he added. “I have some neighbors, I think they each have a couple thousand acres messed up.”
He said that he clocked the wind at 46 mph at the weather station at his house.
Stan Boshart said he expects to have 50 percent loss on a 50-acre grass seed field off of Knox Butte Road.
“The two minutes of 50 mph winds … The wind just grabbed my swaths that were lying down and rolled them to and fro,” he added.
“I was going to start threshing today, maybe tomorrow. Now we can’t start harvesting for another week,” he said.
Farmers who still had their seed standing also would have had their crop beaten up by the wind, Boshart said.
The damage, of course, wasn’t limited to farm fields.
A power pole broke and dropped an electrical line into the Santiam River at Lebanon, causing the closure of the popular Gill’s Landing boat ramp, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
In Scio, a tree fell onto a house at about 5 p.m. on Ash Street, but didn’t penetrate the structure. At least one resident was home when the tree split in half, but there were no injuries, said Chief Levi Eckhardt of the Scio Fire District.
Eckhardt believed wind gusts caused the tree to fall.
Loretta Jones of Albany said that a tree was felled by gusts in her backyard off Spicer Way at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, crumpling her cyclone fence and smashing a tree in her neighbor’s yard.
“It was a big bang boom,” Jones said. “I thought it was maybe a tornado at first.”
Linn County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Duncan said a downed tree was blocking most of Tennessee Road at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, but it was removed.
Deputies responded to other reports of downed trees, but nothing was blocking roadways when they arrived, Duncan added.
Trees also fell across Harber Road, Cyrus Road and other roadways.
The thunderstorm and winds knocked out power for about 4,000 Albany-area customers of Pacific Power and Consumers Power.
In Lebanon, about 650 customers of the utilities were without power. Brownsville had a brief outage that affected more than 1,100 customers.
Staff at the Oregon Department of Forestry in Sweet Home estimated there were at least 50 to 60 lighting strikes in the area Wednesday afternoon and night, but no fires were found as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
“We have found some strike trees, but so far no fires,” Unit Forester Craig Pettinger said. “When things clear up, we’re going to put up a plane. We’ve got guys out looking.”
The Oregon State University Extension Service in Linn County could not be reached on Thursday afternoon.