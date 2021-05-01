High-speed chase in Eugene leads to arrest

A high-speed pursuit in Eugene led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Thursday night. Despite multiple collisions, no one was seriously injured according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at about 7:44 p.m. to reports of a red Toyota Tacoma driving more than 100 mph on Clear Lake Road, near the Eugene Airport. Multiple agencies were alerted and patrolled the area with no success, according to a release by the LCSO.
Shortly after, at about 8:14 p.m., a deputy saw a red Toyota Tacoma traveling east on Seventh Avenue in Eugene at about 70 mph. “The truck was speeding through red traffic lights and swerving all over the road as it drove in and out of traffic for unknown reasons,” the release states.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled in the Tacoma and led officers in a pursuit eastbound on Interstate 105 towards Interstate 5. The press release notes that at one point the Tacoma crashed into another vehicle occupied by a mother and baby, though neither were injured.
After numerous failed attempts to use spike strips to disable the fleeing vehicle, the pursuit continued on to West 11th Avenue and then ended off of Royal Avenue when the driver crashed into a traffic sign. The driver got out and “challenged deputies and officers to kill him,” the release says.
Law enforcement deployed a police K9 and the driver was taken into custody. The release says the male subject “sustained minimal injury” and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Jesse Bravo, who was lodged at the Lane County Jail for attempting to elude police, failing to perform the duties of a driver, DUII, unlawful delivery of cocaine, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving while suspended.